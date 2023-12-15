Global Compression Therapy Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Adoption Of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues To Grow

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the compression therapy market, with a focus on its significance as a widely used treatment method for venous and lymphatic diseases. The report explores various types of compression therapy products, including compression garments, compression stockings, socks, and compression pumps, shedding light on their applications and advantages.

The market's growth scenario and outlook are extensively covered, highlighting the leading segments and anticipated high growth areas. The compression garments segment takes the lead, while compression pumps are expected to experience significant growth. The report distinguishes between static and dynamic compression therapy, providing insights into their respective market sizes. It also offers a snapshot of the competitive landscape, presenting the market share of key competitors in 2022 and categorizing their market presence as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

With a focus on compression therapy's pivotal role in managing venous and lymphatic diseases, this report equips industry professionals and stakeholders with valuable insights into the market's dynamics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Compression Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$294.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Key Attributes: