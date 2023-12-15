QSE Index Soars To 9,927 Level, Jumps Over 180 Points

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) stocks witnessed gain in yesterday's trading as QSE index surged by 187.61 points or 1.93 percent yesterday to close at 9,927.72 points. The index had concluded Wednesday's trading at 9,740.11 points.

During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 311,801 million from 126.181 million on Wednesday and the value of shares reached QR1 from QR419 on December 14, as a result of implementing 23,830 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 40 companies rose, while the prices of 11 companies decreased, and one company maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR578, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR568. The indices of five sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 1.93 percent to 21,306.28, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 1.64 percent to 4,416.85 points and QSE All Share Index rose 1.86 percent to 3,341.56 points. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, and insurance gained 2.73 percent, 1.50 percent, 0.60 percent, 1.49 percent, and 1.34 percent respectively. While the indices of telecoms and consumer goods and services decreased 0.39 percent, 0.33, and 0.16 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Al Ahli Bank, Commercial Bank, Dukhan Bank, United Development, and Qatar Islamic Bank rising by 5.5 percent, 4.1 percent, 3.9 percent, 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent respectively. While Qatar Gas Transport, Qatar German for Medical Devices, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Lesha Bank (QFC), and Zad Holding lost 1.2 percent, 1.3 percent, 1.2 percent, 1.1 percent, and 0.8 percent respectively.

Volume of shares traded on Wednesday fell by 1.5 percent to 125.7 million from 127.6 million on Tuesday. Further, as compared to the 30-day moving average of 165.7 million, volume for the day was 24.1 percent lower. Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Co. and Masraf Al Rayan were the most active stocks, contributing 13.6 percent and 10.2 percent to the total volume, respectively. On Wednesday, gains were led by the transportation and real estate indices, gaining 1.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Top gainers were Damaan Islamic Insurance Company and Qatar Navigation, rising 9.6 percent and 2.7 percent respectively. Among the top losers, Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Co. fell 9.9 percent, while Commercial Bank was down 2.1 percent.