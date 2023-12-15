Hypodermic Needles Market Expected To Reach $4.5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR Of 3.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hypodermic Needles Market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2030. Hypodermic needle is a hollow needle widely used across medical settings to carry out different applications, such as drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. These needles function through two different mechanisms, namely safety and non-safety needles. They are used to administer and inject drugs in the body and also to withdraw fluids from the body for examination and research purposes.

List of Key Players :

Retractable Technologies, Inc., EXELINT INTERNATIONAL CO., B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, Hitech Syringes, TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION, CONNECTICUT HYPODERMICS INC., McKesson Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Nipro Corporation

Depending on product type, the safety hypodermic needles segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of the needlestick injury. The safety hypodermic needles are widely preferred over non-safety hypodermic needles, owing to the convenience and safety offered by these products along with advanced features, such as luer lock, single-handed technique, and other safety features.

Depending on application, the drug delivery segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The injections, which employ hypodermic needles provide high drug absorption and less wastage of drugs, shorter onset time and accurate titration of the dosage. During vaccination, hypodermic needles are used to deliver the vaccines to the patients to treat various conditions such as influenza, hepatitis, pneumonia, and others. For blood specimen collection, sterile hypodermic needles are used to avoid the needlestick injuries to the blood donors, receivers, and healthcare providers and the risk associated with cross infection associated with blood transfusion.

Depending on end user Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, hospitals are the largest end users of hypodermic needles in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Hospitals widely use hypodermic needles for various purposes, such as vaccination, drug delivery, blood specimen collection, and others. Also, hospitals of developed countries have made it mandatory to use hypodermic needles. World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended all healthcare providers to switch over to safer needles to help prevent the spread of blood-borne diseases, such as hepatitis, HIV, and viral hemorrhagic fevers. There is increase in activities in the healthcare sector owing to high demand for hypodermic needles in hospitals and health maintenance organization HMOs globally. In addition, hospitals and health maintenance organization (HMO's) consistently collaborate with safety needle manufacturers, distributors, and organizations for medical supplies of hypodermic needles across all hospitals and HMOs.

Asia-Pacific garnered a major in the hypodermic needles market share in 2020, and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of a high population base (with India and China being the most populated countries), presence of unmet medical needs, and increase in disposable incomes of people in this region. However, based on Hypodermic Needles Market Forecast, Europe is expected to register second highest share in 2020, owing to increase in prevalence diabetes, presence of key players in region, and well developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.

