Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Signs Mou With The Jordanian Emirati Businesswomen Council To Enhance Cooperation & Coordination

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), announced the signinga of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jordanian Emirati Businesswomen Council, with the aim of enhancing coordination and cooperation between the two councils.

The MoU aimed to unify efforts supporting the empowerment of women, enhancing their role in sustainable development, supporting their participation in the economic and social development process, and cooperating in launching joint proactive initiatives and activities to enhance women's positive and active contribution to society in a way that supports the objectives of the two councils and is in line with the plans and directions of the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Her Excellency Marwa Al Mansoori, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Mrs. Mona Al Rashdi, Board Member of the Jordanian Emirati Businesswomen Council. The signing of the MoU took place at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in the presence of representatives from both sides.

Her Excellency Marwa Al Mansoori, said:“The signing of this memorandum of understanding falls within our endeavor at the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council to empower women in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We believe that they are an important partner in leading and shaping the future of the UAE, so we work tirelessly to help advance their roles in the private sector, providing them with a suitable environment to excel and stimulate their abilities, so that they become a major partner in the process of sustainable economic development.”

Her Excellency stressed the importance of the MoU in supporting the community of businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi; given its direct role in opening new prospects for Emirati women to build partnerships, discover fruitful opportunities, and strengthen commercial relations in various regional and global markets, including the market of the Kingdom of Jordan, in cooperation with their Jordanian counterparts. This will eventually lead to raising their level of competitiveness and their effective and growing presence in the world of finance and business.

Ms. Mona Al Rashdi, Board Member of the Jordanian Emirati Businesswomen Council, said:“We are proud to see this distinguished cooperation with Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. This collaboration will definitely strengthen the cooperation between us, the two parties, at all various levels in accordance with our goals and objectives in creating new opportunities with concerned parties to support businesswomen and entrepreneurs who are a major partner in sustainable economic development.”

Under the MoU, the two sides will work together on exchanging data, information, reports and studies of common interest between the two parties. They will also work on strengthening the network of communication and interaction between Emirati and Jordanian women and entrepreneurs in both Abu Dhabi and Jordan by sharing invitations to participate in delegations and missions that are of common interest to both parties.

The two sides agreed to exchange invitations to participate in programs for delegations that are relevant to the interests of both parties, in addition to proposing ways and methods to facilitate and overcome any potential obstacles that may hinder one of the parties to achieve the goals of raising awareness among businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in the economic and commercial fields, and supporting the development of trade exchange and Economic cooperation between the UAE and Jordan.