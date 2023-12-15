Al Islami Foods Joins UAE National Day Celebrations At Raffles International School

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} The brand celebrates the sense of togetherness by making 1,500+ students proud.

Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the halal and wholesome food products sector, joined the 52nd National Day Celebrations at the Raffles International School. The event, held recently, brought together around 1,500 attendees, including students, teachers, and parents, and showcased the spirit of unity and patriotism.

Highlighting the brand's commitment to giving back to the community and fostering a sense of togetherness through food, Al Islami distributed thoughtfully curated gift hampers and a selection of its premium, fully cooked and heat-and-eat products to all attendees, spreading happiness and quality for which Al Islami Foods is renowned.

Al Islami Foods' commitment to promoting a healthy and convenient lifestyle is reflected in the selection of products shared during the celebration.“We are happy to have been a part of the UAE National Day celebration at Raffles International School. It's a pleasure to share our products with the vibrant community and contribute to the festive spirit. We take pride in providing nourishing, high-quality food options for families to enjoy together,” stated Zubair Ahmad, the Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods

Leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods has been an integral part of UAE's growing F&B sector and is rooted in the Emirati heritage and the culture of care. Al Islami Foods has been a steadfast supporter of local excellence, embodying the principles of quality and innovation. As a homegrown brand, it has been contributing to the nation's growth by nurturing local talent, fostering innovation, and supporting UAE's food security and nutrition goals.

About Al Islami:

Al Islami Food's journey began in 1970. Known as the Dubai Co-operative Society at the time, what started out as a small grocery shop quickly grew into the larger vision of its founder, Haji Saeed Lootah. The second shop, which was opened in Karama, was closer to a modern-day supermarket and was succeeded by the opening of more stores across Khalid bin Waleed Road, Defense Roundabout and Satwa. The breakthrough that Mr. Lootah and his team had been waiting for came in 1979 with the opening of a hypermarket in Mirdif, which would serve as a model for all future outlets.

Today, Al Islami Foods is the premium halal food company in the UAE, and one of the biggest food distributors in the region. Quality and transparency are the foundation upon which our brand is based, and we enjoy the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who wish to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families.