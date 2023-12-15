(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) EFTA has Graduated Over 162 Cadets to-date, currently has over 300 Cadets enrolled







Dubai, UAE, 14 December 2023: Today, 58 bright and promising cadet pilots graduated from Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA) after months of rigorous training – on the ground and in the skies. EFTA's fourth graduation was yet another milestone for the aviation industry, given the shortage of skilled pilots, and the celebrations were attended by dignitaries, graduates, their families and friends, and the academy's faculty and cadets.



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group presented certificates and welcomed the cadets into the world of aviation. He said:“Emirates Flight Training Academy plays a crucial role in our airline's strategy, nurturing Dubai's vision of being a sustainable aviation hub, attracting top talent globally, and supporting the country's Emiratisation goals. Our cadet pilots fly the Emirates flag globally, represent our nation's aviation ambitions, contribute collectively to the industry's workforce and expand its pilot pipeline. Today, we not only celebrate their individual triumphs but their collective impact. Congratulations to our graduates and I hope to fly with them soon. They will steer our fleet into the future.”



Emirates' senior executives, including Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Ali Al Soori, Executive Vice President Chairman's Office & Facilities/Projects Management, His Highness Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President International Affairs, Oliver Grohmann, Senior Vice President Human Resources, attended the graduation.



EFTA also hosted esteemed guests including H.E. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and H.E. Major General, Ahmad Muhammad Bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, Dubai Police.



Captain Abdulla Al Hammadi, Divisional Vice President Emirates Flight Training Academy, said:“Every graduation is a day of celebration for our cadets, their families and the entire EFTA team. Today, our graduates are ready to serve Emirates, the nation and the world of aviation. They have come far, both personally and professionally, since they embarked on their journey with us, and have completed one of the most rigorous pilot training courses in the world with resilience and professionalism. Now they're taking the next steps in their career, not just with a pilot's licence but with rich experiences, valuable lessons and most importantly, the drive to persevere. They are the future of aviation.”



Fatima Al Ghumlasi, Cadet graduate, addressed the audience on behalf of her class:“Today marks a significant milestone in my personal and professional journey, and I couldn't be happier to stand before you as a proud female Emirati pilot. Today, is not just about the wings I have earned, but the journey I've started.



“And the journey has been worth every moment, thanks to the wisdom shared by our instructors, the unwavering support from our families and the encouragement of our peers. Our time at EFTA has been spent not just learning how to fly. It was also about life skills, attention to detail, communication, remaining calm under pressure and above all, disciplining the body, mind and emotions.”



Two cadets, Ibrahim Al Blooshi and Mayed Mohammed, were lauded for their exceptional achievements and Nouf Hassan was announced as the most diligent cadet.



The graduates completed approximately 113 weeks of training with over 1,100 hours of ground-based and 270 hours of flight training. EFTA currently has over 300 cadets learning at the academy. With the fourth graduation today, EFTA has transformed 162 fresh cadets to become highly skilled aviators for Emirates and the aviation industry.



According to Boeing, the demand for training services has shown significant recovery, however, the global pilot shortage is set to remain a challenge for airlines worldwide. The aircraft manufacturer predicts demand for 649,000 new commercial airline pilots between 2023–2042.













