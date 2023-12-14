Kodak Moments Becomes First Business Inducted Into The Kiosk Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kodak Moments is the newest member of the Kiosk Industry Hall of Fame - an award presented by the Kiosk Industry Group to recognize outstanding achievement and long-standing service to the kiosk industry. Kodak Moments is the first business to be inducted into the Kiosk Hall of Fame since its inception in 2003. Previously, the Hall of Fame was an honor exclusively for individual contributors to the industry.







“No business has made a greater impact on the kiosk industry than Kodak Moments ,” said Craig Allen Keefner, Kiosk Industry Group Manager and curator of the Kiosk Hall of Fame.“ Kodak Moments was the original global provider of kiosks.”

Hundreds of thousands of consumers use Kodak Moments touchpoints each day in a wide range of retail locations including pharmacies, big box stores, and small businesses. Indoor and outdoor kiosks are also deployed at amusement parks, resorts, and on cruise ships.“The proliferation of kiosks across retail and travel and leisure has been driven largely by photo kiosks,” said Keefner.

Kodak Moments is also a leader in kiosk fleet management with a complete understanding of kiosk performance, how to manage and service a fleet, and the skilled resources to drive kiosk success.

“We are honored to be inducted into the Kiosk Industry Hall of Fame,” said Kodak Moments President Nicki Zongrone.“Consumers rely on us to help preserve their cherished memories as well as the everyday moments that are worth sharing. We look forward to our continued collaboration with our retail partners to provide consumers a simple, smart and modern photo experience.”

Kiosks drive traffic to stores and help retailers accelerate growth

Kodak Moments offers retailers a variety of traditional photo prints and premium photo products that are easy for consumers to create and order on demand. Data analysis has shown that a retailer with a photo department will experience a higher market basket due to customer visits to order and pick up photo products.

Kodak Moments technology offers the flexibility to deliver products in a way that's most convenient to consumers, so they can buy and print in store or buy online with delivery options to ship to home, ship to store, or print in store the same day.“ Kodak Moments supports a complete omnichannel experience,” explained Keefner.“ATMs and airline ticketing kiosks are single function and designed for more linear transactions. Photo kiosks provide a wider array of products and services.”

Kodak Moments kiosks process information from a variety of sources. Since every order is unique, based on an individual consumer's images, photo kiosks have a dynamic user interface to deliver an experience that adapts to what each consumer wants.

“Since our inception, we have continued to lead the retail experience with innovations that enable consumers to celebrate, relive and share their Kodak Moments,” said Zongrone.







