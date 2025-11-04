Tejashwi Yadav Should Become Bihar CM To Bring Change: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he has appealed the people in Bihar to vote for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav to bring about a change in the poll-bound state.

"To bring about change in Bihar, I have appealed to voters to support the Mahagathbandhan and ensure that Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister," Shivakumar added.

Speaking to the media near the Bengaluru "Kaushalya Summit" 2025 event which was held on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister responded to questions regarding a letter he had written requesting paid leave for Bihari voters working in Bengaluru to enable them to cast their votes.

"In a democratic system, voting is the first and foremost right. Our vote is our right. Hence, every citizen should exercise their franchise and take part in the electoral process. As the State president of the Congress party, I have appealed to all organisations to grant paid leave to Bihari voters so that they can participate in the elections," he said.

When asked about the confidence of the RJD and Congress alliance in the ongoing Bihar elections, he said, "The people of Bihar want change. That is why we are confident. This reflects the sentiment of the entire nation."

When asked whether he would request a special train facility for Bihari voters, Shivakumar said, "I will not comment on that now. It is sufficient if Bihari workers here get paid leave so they can go and cast their votes."

"I will not interfere in matters concerning the Central government. It is the responsibility of the Central government to assist everyone. The people of Bihar are working here in various sectors, including construction, and are contributing to nation-building," he added.

"We (Karnataka government) are proud of their (people of Bihar) hard work. I have assured them that they will be allowed to establish their own association. People from some states, like Assam, have already applied to form such associations. They should be given opportunities to meet and share their views," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shivakumar has appealed to private firms and companies in Bengaluru and across the state to grant three days of paid leave to workers from Bihar so that they can cast their votes in the Bihar Assembly elections.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The elections to the Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11. A large number of residents from Bihar are working in Bengaluru and across Karnataka. In this context, I urge all companies, industrialists, hotel owners, contractors, builders, shops and establishments, and other entrepreneurs to provide a minimum of three days of paid leave to enable voters hailing from Bihar to participate in the elections."

"I request them to grant paid leave and facilitate Bihar voters to actively take part in the democratic process," Shivakumar added.