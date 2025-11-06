Panama Wants Improved Access To And Quality Of Water In Communities Of The Indio River Basin

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Some 425 residents of the communities of La Pita, Riecito Abajo, and El Ahogado Centro, located in the district of Capira, province of Panama Oeste, are benefiting from the rural aqueduct rehabilitation and construction project being carried out by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP). The project's objective is to improve the quality and continuity of drinking water service in these communities located within the Indio River watershed. According to a report by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), the project includes repairing existing systems and installing new networks, as well as conducting studies in other communities to expand its reach.

Ana María Antonio, Interdisciplinary Specialist at the Panama Canal Water Projects Office said:“Our goal is to support communities with solutions that improve access to water and strengthen local water resource management.” For Euvidio Sánchez, president of the La Pita Rural Aqueduct Management Board (JAAR), this type of work is necessary considering that the existing pipes are many years old. “We didn't have the resources to do a project of this magnitude,” added the community leader, noting that it also generates job opportunities for residents.