Panama Wants Improved Access To And Quality Of Water In Communities Of The Indio River Basin -
Ana María Antonio, Interdisciplinary Specialist at the Panama Canal Water Projects Office said:“Our goal is to support communities with solutions that improve access to water and strengthen local water resource management.” For Euvidio Sánchez, president of the La Pita Rural Aqueduct Management Board (JAAR), this type of work is necessary considering that the existing pipes are many years old. “We didn't have the resources to do a project of this magnitude,” added the community leader, noting that it also generates job opportunities for residents.
