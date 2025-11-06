Culture Minister Honours Winners Of Inaugural Doha Photography Award

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani honoured the winners of the first edition of the Doha Photography Award. The award is one of Qatar's most prominent cultural and artistic initiatives, aimed at supporting visual creativity and strengthening the nation's photographic identity.blade-->





The winners were celebrated across six award categories during a ceremony held at the Doha Photography Festival stage, currently taking place in the open plaza opposite Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal. In the Qatar category, first place went to photographer Abdullah al-Musleh, followed by Hisham Thameen in second place and Ali Saif al-Din in third. In the youth category (under 18), Ahmed Khalifa al-Mansouri won first place, Hamad Ali Saif al-Din second, and Rashid Abdulaziz al-Kuwari third.



In the storytelling category, Palestinian photographer Abdulrahman Zaqout took first place, Bahraini photographer Isa Ibrahim second, and UAE's Shajith Unden third. In the colour category, Qatari photographer Shaima al-Matawa won first place, followed by Ali al-Qamish from Bahrain and Hassan Rohan from the United States.



In the black and white category, first place went to Bahraini photographer Zakaria Omran, second to Sheba Sesh from India, and third to Qatari photographer Abdullah al-Muadhin. In the emotion category, Omani photographer Ahmed al-Hosani won first place, Syrian photographer Moawia Atrash second, and Kiwa Lin from Myanmar third.



The total prize pool exceeded QR2mn, with top prizes reaching QR300,000 for the Qatar category and QR150,000 for first place in other categories. Second-place winners received QR100,000 and third-place winners QR75,000.



blade-->

Following the awards ceremony, HE the Minister toured the festival's exhibition spaces, which featured a wide range of artistic showcases including solo and group exhibitions, photography and camera displays, and booths from leading global imaging companies. He also attended the launch of a book that documents the work of 48 Qatari photographers and was unveiled as part of the festival's second edition.On this occasion, Director of the Qatar Photography Center Jassim Ahmed al-Buainain noted the award's strong turnout, with 5,206 photographers from 101 countries submitting 31,681 works. He congratulated the 18 winners for their outstanding achievements. Al-Buainain emphasized that the Doha Photography Award reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting the arts and culture, offering a global platform for talent to compete and leave a mark in the world of visual storytelling. He added that the competition was designed to encompass a broad spectrum of visual creativity and narrative expression through the lens.He highlighted that the substantial prize money underscores the award's prestige and its role as a global platform attracting local and international talent across all ages and experience levels. The winning photographs are currently on display in the festival's main area, serving as inspiration for both the public and aspiring photographers. He also announced that the second edition of the award will be launched soon, with hopes of discovering more local and regional talent.Regarding the launch of the book, al-Buainain described the book as a valuable addition to Qatar's visual library. It features the creative work of 48 Qatari photographers and has been translated into both Arabic and English, as part of the MOC's efforts to support photography locally and regionally and foster creative visual dialogue.The book's design mimics a camera, reflecting its visual identity. Photographers are listed alphabetically, and the interior design uses traditional film colours to enhance its aesthetic appeal. Each photographer is assigned a unique barcode linking to their personal portfolio, blending print and digital experiences in an innovative way.Photographer Abdullah al-Musleh, winner of the Qatar category, expressed his joy saying that he didn't expect to win, it was a wonderful surprise. He revealed that his winning photo took nearly five years of planning and was finally captured in late 2023. He explained that the image was particularly challenging due to its composition and timing, taken at sunrise during winter, requiring precise conditions including fog. Over five years, he made several attempts, but the conditions were never ideal until that final moment.On the second day of the festival, attendees also enjoyed a series of lectures and workshops, on the camera basics and focus by Saleh Bahlais, on lens that defy the rules by Faisal Hamada, and the journey through the lens by Asim Sheema.