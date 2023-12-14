Dr. Jonathan I. Epstein Serves As A Guest Lecturer At The British Association Of Urological Pathology Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jonathan I. Epstein presenting at the British Association of Urological Pathology Annual Meeting

Dr. Epstein, a renowned pathologist, shared his expertise in prostate cancer grading and presented cases of unusual entities from the bladder and prostate.

WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned pathologist, Dr. Jonathan I. Epstein was recently featured as a guest lecturer at the British Association of Urological Pathology (BAUP) Annual Meeting. Held at the Royal College of Pathologists in London on Friday, November 24, 2023, the prestigious event featured Dr. Epstein's discussion on the latest updates in grading prostate cancer. Additionally, he presented cases of unusual entities from the prostate and bladder, and discussed these in relationship to the complexities and advancements in urological pathology.Dr. Epstein's lecture on prostate cancer grading highlighted new information where there is a consensus, as well as controversial areas that are evolving. The grade assigned to prostate cancer is one of the most influential parameters that determine prostate cancer therapy. As a thought leader in the field, he has played a significant role in shaping current understanding and practices in prostate cancer prognostication and diagnosis that have had a major impact on treatment.“I was honored to present a lecture on prostate cancer grading drawn from my extensive research,” said Dr. Epstein.“I have had the great privilege to be involved in several pivotal studies and consensus conferences that have influenced the understanding and treatment of prostate cancer today. Sharing this information is vital to promoting quality care and best practices.”As a thought leader in the field of pathology, Dr. Epstein has contributed significantly to the current understanding and practices in prostate cancer diagnosis and grading. His insightful, thought-provoking insights into many areas of pathology originate with his vast experience managing the largest individual pathology consult service in the United States and globally. Handling over 10,000 urological pathology cases annually, his service is a cornerstone in the field and provides invaluable help to patients, pathologists, and clinicians who seek out his expert opinion.Jonathan I. Epstein, MD , is a global educator and scholar whose influence in the field of urological pathology has influenced the field of pathology across the world. He has lectured in over 40 countries and played an instrumental role in the training of 89 genitourinary pathology fellows. As the past President of the International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) and a founding member of the Genitourinary Pathology Society (GUPS), Dr. Epstein's commitment to advancing the field is unwavering.Apart from his professional accomplishments, Dr. Epstein is an accomplished photographer. His passion for photography has led to the publication of several books featuring collections from his travels and lectures around the world. For over thirty years, Dr. Epstein has served as a pathologist in the Department of Pathology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where his expertise has had a major role in the advancement of medical science.###For more information about Dr. Jonathan I. Epstein, please visit his LinkedIn profile.XXX

Media Relations

Media Relations

email us here