Requests For Student Financial Aid On The Rise In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Aumentan las solicitudes de ayuda financiera a estudiantes en Suiza



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Português (pt) Pedidos de auxílio financeiro para estudantes estrangeiros aumentam na Suíça

In 2022, almost 45,000 students, or around 7% of the student population, applied for financial aid. A total of CHF354 million ($290 million) was distributed. According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, this represents an increase of almost 20% over the last ten years.

+ How does the Swiss higher education system work?

In Neuchâtel, the student federation set up an emergency fund during Covid-19, as no more aid was available at the university. This fund was maintained once the period was over, as requests continued to pour in.

“Today, we find ourselves in a situation where we have even more requests than before, and we have to make more and more appeals for donations because we don't have unlimited money. This year, we had to find CHF40,000,” explained Neuchâtel student association president Marius Hofer on Swiss public television RTS.

This phenomenon of student insecurity is closely watched by the University of Geneva's Observatory of Student Life. Unsurprisingly, Geneva's figures have jumped with Covid-19. The number of students receiving financial aid jumped from 468 in 2019 to 906 in 2022. The amount of aid has risen by a corresponding 35%.

“If students have the resources to integrate into Geneva society, what they receive in aid helps them to get by. As a result, the students who have the most difficulty are often those who are far removed from local society, particularly foreign students, who are much more likely to be found in precarious situations,” explains Jean-François Stassen, scientific director of the University of Geneva's Observatory of Student Life.

The Observatory has been providing free food to students for the past three years, thanks to financial donations and food recovery.

“For us, the only criterion is to be a student,” says Lucien Rappaz, the association's coordinator. Twice a week, volunteers set up a convivial space in the premises rented from the city. Over the two days, 750 students visit the grocery store. The number is limited, as demand outstrips supply.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .