TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. announced that visual novel Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam®. Witch on the Holy Night was released earlier this year and being the first TYPE-MOON visual novel to receive an English localization, the release was met with tremendous support from the fans. Backed by popular demand, fans will now be able to enjoy Witch on the Holy Night on Steam®.

Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam(R)

Promotion Trailer



Release date:

Steam®: December 14, 2023

JST

PlayStation®4 and Nintendo SwitchTM: Available Now

Platforms:

Steam®

PlayStation®4

Nintendo SwitchTM

Game Information

Title: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT

Platforms: Steam®, PlayStation®4, Nintendo SwitchTM

Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Official website: mahoyo-en

Official Twitter account: @mahoyo_game

Genre: Visual novel

Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON

Sold by: TYPE-MOON

Published by: Aniplex Inc.

"PlayStation," "PlayStation Store," and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo eShop are trademarks of Nintendo.

©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

©TYPE-MOON



