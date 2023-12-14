(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TYPE-MOON's classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.
TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. announced that visual novel Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam®. Witch on the Holy Night was released earlier this year and being the first TYPE-MOON visual novel to receive an English localization, the release was met with tremendous support from the fans. Backed by popular demand, fans will now be able to enjoy Witch on the Holy Night on Steam®.
Steam® store URL
Continue Reading
Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam(R)
Promotion Trailer
Release date:
Steam®: December 14, 2023
JST
PlayStation®4 and Nintendo SwitchTM: Available Now
Platforms:
Steam®
PlayStation®4
Nintendo SwitchTM
Game Information
Title: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT
Platforms: Steam®, PlayStation®4, Nintendo SwitchTM
Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Official website: mahoyo-en
Official Twitter account: @mahoyo_game
Genre: Visual novel
Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON
Sold by: TYPE-MOON
Published by: Aniplex Inc.
"PlayStation," "PlayStation Store," and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo eShop are trademarks of Nintendo.
©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
©TYPE-MOON
Photo -
MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107593943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.