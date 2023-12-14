Hamas chief lists conditions for peace negotiations

(MENAFN) In a televised speech, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, expressed openness to negotiations with Israel to bring an end to the long-standing conflict but emphasized that any final agreement must pave the way for an independent Palestinian state. Haniyeh's remarks on Wednesday conveyed Hamas' readiness for dialogue with Israel, with the hope that such talks could contribute to unifying Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.



The Hamas leader stated, "We are open to discuss any arrangement or initiative that could end the aggression" and lead to a "political path that secures the right of the Palestinian people to their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital." However, he issued a warning that excluding Hamas and other armed groups from the post-war settlement process would be a "delusion," emphasizing the necessity of involving "resistance factions" in the negotiation process.



Haniyeh's comments followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent declaration, where he suggested that the idea of a Palestinian state was no longer viable. Netanyahu vowed never to "repeat the mistake of Oslo," referencing the 1993 peace deal that initially paved the way for a sovereign Palestinian nation but has faced numerous challenges and breakdowns over the years.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has deep-rooted historical complexities, with the Oslo Accords' breakdown and the persistence of Israeli occupation in the West Bank and a blockade over the Gaza Strip. As both sides express divergent views on the path to a resolution, the prospects for meaningful peace talks remain complex, and the international community continues to monitor developments in the region.



