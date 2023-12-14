Kuwait's Nazaha Showcases Anticorruption Digital Efforts At Cosp 10 Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) showcased late Wednesday its digital transformation efforts to counter corruption and boost transparency during participation at the 10th Conference of State Parties (CoSP) held in Atlanta, US, on December 11-15.

The CoSP is the main policymaking body of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC)

While providing a visual presentation titled "digital transformation and bolstering transparency in anticorruption in the State of Kuwait," Assistant Secretary General for the Prevention Sector at Nazaha Abrar Al-Hammad highlighted Kuwait's efforts to establish digital infrastructure and collection of data at government institutes, an effort enabling launch of digitize and cloud services in Kuwait as well as bolstering information security.

She indicated that the idea focused on streamlining services for citizens via separating between service providers and recipients, which in turn would provide the utmost transparency in accordance with international standards of anticorruption and ease of obtaining data and services.

Al-Hammad tabbed the Sahel (easy) government application in Kuwait, saying that it provided a unified platform for government services enabling citizens and residents alike to apply for government transactions and documents with ease as the namesake of the aforementioned application suggested.

The Sahel application boosted productivity on part of employees and provided more transparency in government transactions, affirmed Al-Hammad.

Services highly susceptible to corruption were linked to the Sahel application to prevent malpractice and stop any attempt at bribery at the public sector, she said, noting that the application had received favorable reviews from users.

Nazaha's chairman Abdulaziz Al-Ibraheem headed the Kuwaiti delegation to the CoSP 10.

The conference is attended by over 2,000 participants from government, regional and international bodies as well as representatives from the public and private sectors, civil society, in addition to the youth.

The conference reviews national and international efforts in anticorruption as well as challenges faces the implementation of the UNCAC. (end)

