Parliament Security Breach: Police Sources Say Six Accused Involved, 'Hatched Plan A Few Days Ago, Did Recce'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the investigation into the Parliament security breach on Wednesday continues, police sources said there were six people involved in the incident. Sources told news agency PTI that all the six accused wanted to go inside the building, but only two managed to get visitor passes.

Earlier, there were reports of four people being accused of barging into the Lok Sabha, causing a major security breach. These four were identified as Manoranjan, Neelam, Sagar Sharma and Amol Shinde.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha security breach: When Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatened to 'attack Parliament on or before Dec 13'Delhi Police sources said on Wednesday evening that probe teams are trying to nab the sixth accused. \"Security agencies trying to find if the six accused were instructed by anyone or organisation to breach Parliament security,\" sources told PTI.

ALSO READ: Major security breach inside Lok Sabha. House adjourned till 2 pmThey said the Parliament security breach was well-planned. \"The six accused knew each other for four years. They hatched the plan a few days ago and even did recce,\" sources said.

Parliament security breach on December 13, 2023Two people - Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan - jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters. They shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs READ: Lok Sabha security breach: Men leap across tables, spray smoke; shout 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' | 10 pointsSimultaneously, two individuals - Neelam and Amol - sprayed coloured gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises Police sources said initial investigations revealed that all four people and one unidentified fifth person came from outside the national capital and stayed at the residence of a man in Gurugram READ: Lok Sabha security breach: Who is BJP MP Pratap Simha who issued visitor pass to Parliament intruders?Neelam and Amol were detained from outside Parliament, in front of Transport Bhawan, while Sagar and Manoranjan were taken into police custody. The Delhi Police reportedly detained the fifth suspect from Gurugram, while the hunt for the sixth accused is on.

MENAFN13122023007365015876ID1107589909