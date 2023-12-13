Insights Into The Global Metalworking Machinery Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global metalworking machinery market has demonstrated substantial growth, increasing from $252.93 billion in 2022 to $271.38 billion in 2023, marking a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Projections indicate sustained expansion, with the metalworking machinery market size expected to reach $346.97 billion by 2027, maintaining a steady CAGR of 6.3%.

Driving Factors for Market Growth:

The growth of the metalworking machinery manufacturing market is propelled by anticipated stable economic growth in both developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts global GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Additionally, recovering commodity prices following a significant historical decline are expected to further support market growth. Stable economic growth, particularly in developed economies, is set to stimulate investments in end-user markets, contributing to market expansion during the forecast period.

Explore the Global Metalworking Machinery Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Key Players Shaping the Market Landscape:

Major companies influencing the metalworking machinery market include Sandvik AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., TRUMPF Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Amada Co. Ltd., Toyota Tsusho, Colfax Corporation, Fanuc Corp, Okuma Corporation, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Technological Advancements in CNC Milling:

In the realm of metalworking machinery, manufacturers are introducing advanced 6-axis CNC milling machines designed to efficiently fabricate complex components. CNC milling, a form of computer numerical controlled (CNC) machining, involves using computers to control various machine tools. The 6-axis CNC machines, capable of turning from both ends of the fixture, convert raw metal bars into final products with high precision, minimizing errors. This technology facilitates short-run production of intricate parts and the fabrication of precision components. Key players in the manufacturing of 6-axis CNC milling machines include Yamazaki Mazak, DMG MORI, ERLO, Giben International, Haas Automation, Knuth Machine Tools, and IMSA.

Regional Dynamics:

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest contributor to the metalworking machinery market, with Western Europe securing the second-largest position. The comprehensive global analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation for Comprehensive Analysis:

The global metalworking machinery market is segmented -

1) By Type: Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture, Machine Tool, Industrial Mold, Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery, Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory

2) By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments Covered: Dies, Stamping and Other Tools, Jigs and fixtures, Metal Cutting Tools, Metal Forming Tools, Metal Molds, Other Material Molds, Wire Drawing and Fabricating Machinery, Coil Winding and Cutting Machinery, Rolling Mill Machines, Other Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery, Metalworking Knives And Bits, Measuring Attachments, Metalworking Drill Bits, Machine Tool Taps And Dies

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metalworking machinery market size, metalworking machinery market drivers and trends, metalworking machinery market major players, metalworking machinery market competitors' revenues, metalworking machinery market positioning, and metalworking machinery market growth across geographies. The metalworking machinery market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metal Cutting Tools Global Market Report 2023



Metalworking Fluids Global Market Report 2023



Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027