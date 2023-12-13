Kazakhstan Launches Expanded Main Water Pipeline Astrakhan-Mangyshlak

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. The
Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline, which was expanded as a
result of a comprehensive reconstruction, was launched in the
Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
The project is critical for the social and industrial
development of the country's western area.
As Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated, the
renovated main water pipeline Astrakhan-Mangyshlak will provide an
additional 60,000 cubic meters of water to the people, businesses,
and agriculture of the Atyrau and Mangystau districts.
As a result of the project's work on replacing worn-out
equipment, two sections of the main water pipeline with a length of
around 177 km were replaced. The construction involved more than
500 individuals.
As a result, the throughput capacity of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak
main water pipeline increased from 110,000 to 170,000 cubic meters
per day.
The Astrakhan-Mangyshlak trunk water pipeline was commissioned
in 1988. It is the only centralized source of water supply for
consumers in Kurmangazy, Isatay, and Zhylyoi districts of the
Atyrau region, as well as for the cities of Zhanaozen, Beineu,
Mangystau, Karakiyan, and Tupkaragan districts of the Mangystau
region.
In general, water from this source is consumed by more than 35
percent of residents of the Mangystau region and more than 28
percent of residents of the Atyrau region.
