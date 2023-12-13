Onchain AI, A Dpos-Based Blockchain, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list Onchain AI (OCAI) on December 12th, 2023 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the OCAI trading pair will be officially available for trading on December 12th, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







Onchain AI and Its Ecosystem

Onchain AI is a groundbreaking fusion of blockchain and artificial intelligence, built as a high-performance Layer-1 network. Central to its architecture is an integrated AI chatbot module, which revolutionizes the way web3 dApps are conceived, developed, and deployed. What sets Onchain AI apart is its democratization of the blockchain development process: it empowers anyone, irrespective of their technical prowess, to harness the power of smart contracts on the Onchain AI network.

Onchain AI is not just a blockchain; by synthesizing the capacities of blockchain and AI, it beckons a future where technology serves all, erasing barriers and fostering creativity. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a visionary, or a curious individual, Onchain AI is tailored to turn your dreams into decentralized realities. Welcome to the future of blockchain, where every idea has a place, and every vision, a platform.

Set for a launch in 2024, Web3 AI by Onchain AI proposes a groundbreaking platform that combines the realms of blockchain and artificial intelligence. This state-of-the-art tool aims to provide an easy and intuitive interface for individuals to conceptualize, design, and deploy blockchain solutions on the Onchain AI network, regardless of their technical prowess.

The Onchain AI Wallet, currently in its developmental phase, is set to offer a seamless, self-custodial web3 wallet experience. Rooted in the Onchain AI network, it's designed not just for the native ecosystem but with compatibility in mind for other EVM-based chains.

Tokenomics

The $OCAI token has unveiled a robust tokenomics structure with a total and max supply of 100 million tokens. The distribution strategy encompasses an Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of 30 million tokens, providing a strong foundation for the project's launch. An additional 30 million tokens are allocated to Initial Dex Liquidity, bolstering liquidity and stability within the decentralized exchange ecosystem. The remaining 40 million tokens form the Treasury, a key component of the project's financial strategy.

Notably, the Treasury allocation is meticulously outlined, with 10 million tokens designated for validator's staking, contributing to network security and decentralization. A further 1 million tokens are set aside for regular staking, encouraging community participation and engagement. The largest portion of the Treasury, amounting to 29 million tokens, is earmarked for marketing, ecosystem development, and team expenses, highlighting the project's commitment to long-term sustainability and growth.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About Onchain AI

Onchain AI is a high-performance Layer-1 network with an integrated AI chatbot module that will facilitate the development of all kinds of Web3 dApps from conception to deployment.

In other words, Onchain AI unlocks the creative potential of every builder and entrepreneur with its integrated AI module, enabling everyone to build and deploy smart contracts on Onchain AI even without IT knowledge.

For more information of Onchain AI, please visit the official website .