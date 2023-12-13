BTC/USD Forecast: Offers Value On Dips

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



On Thursday's trading session, Bitcoin experienced a minor retreat, indicating an ongoing quest for value in the market.

Undoubtedly, the market has displayed bullish sentiment over the past few weeks, but it appears that it may have surged ahead of itself at this juncture. My interest in buying would be significantly piqued if we were to witness a pullback towards the $40,000 threshold. Presently, it seems that the market lacks the requisite level of value to justify substantial capital investment. The allure of the $40,000 level lies in its appeal to traders, as it represents a significant, round, and psychologically impactful figure.

Conversely, surpassing the $44,000 level once more may negate the prospects of the sought-after pullback. Ultimately, the market is likely to explore the $47,500 level. However, it is crucial to bear in mind that Bitcoin's trajectory could be influenced by developments in the bond markets. Therefore, it is prudent to closely monitor the performance of the 10-year yield in the United States, especially with the upcoming release of employment data on Friday, which could lead to fluctuations in yields.I Am Not Shorting

That said, I currently hold no desire to short Bitcoin as it continues to exhibit a pronounced bullish bias. Worth noting is that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in overbought territory, but it appears to be gradually retracing towards the 70 level. Should the RSI break below 70, it could potentially attract buyers back into the market. It is not so much a matter of fundamental changes in Bitcoin's nature at this moment, but rather a need to address the overbought condition, either through consolidation or, preferably, a pullback that would encourage more investors to enter the market.

In any case, I maintain the belief that over time, we will see Bitcoin gravitate towards the $47,500 level. Consequently, my strategy is to patiently await an opportune moment to re-enter the market. That being said, I think that the next week or two could see a drying up of liquidity, but a lot of people are getting excited about the prospect of a Bitcoin ETF coming early next year. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but at this point, there is belief that it is coming. Ultimately, I think this is a situation where traders will continue to look at any pullback as an opportunity.





