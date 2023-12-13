Future Electronics Hosts Mental Health Training For MADC Employees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) December 12, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted mental health training for employees of the Memphis Area Distribution Center.



On September 14th, 2023, Corey Carney from the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) with United Healthcare was onsite at Future Electronics' Memphis Area Distribution Centre (MADC) to educate employees on the benefits available through the EAP. These benefits include access to counsellors, social workers, and other professionals as well as literature and various resources for overall wellbeing.



Additionally, Jayeson Shaffer, a clinical social worker with United Healthcare hosted an online seminar to provide U.S. Branch employees with information on how to recognize signs of mental distress in coworkers, friends, and family.



All MADC employees who were onsite on September 14th had the opportunity to pass by Corey's booth. All MADC employees had access to the online seminar. This was the first time Future Electronics hosted this mental-health education event, and the Company hopes to repeat it annually moving forward.



Future Electronics is pleased to care for its employees and to offer the tools to help employees care for those around them. As discussions around mental health increase in importance, Future Electronics is determined to continue working on breaking the stigma and fostering an open and caring environment at work.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

