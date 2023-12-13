Air India Unveils New Uniform For Pilots And Cabin Crew

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi :

The oldest airline company in India, Air India has unveiled its new uniform for its pilots and crew members.



The new look was unveiled on social media on Tuesday (Dec 13). The change is momentous as it is the first time that the airline company has changed the uniform of its crew in six decades. The airline company was founded in 1932.



The airline was earlier state-owned and now is under the TATA group which has merged Air India and its other airline - Vistara. What makes the uniform more special is that it has been designed by popular Indian designer Manish Malhotra.



The new uniform, which will be rolled out by the end of this year, is an "ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future", the airline said in a post on X.

The post on X also features a video where crew members are seen wearing the latest uniforms.

"Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future. These uniforms, envisioned by India's leading couturier Manish Malhotra, feature three quintessential Indian colours - red, aubergine, and gold, representing the confident, vibrant new India," the airline wrote on X.

In a statement, the airline said the new uniform is "a further step in the manifestation of Air India's new global brand identity as part of its ongoing modernisation programme".

"Air India expects to commence rolling out the new look for its uniformed employees by the end of 2023," the airline said in the release.

Designer Manish Malhotra said he is "honoured to have been given the opportunity to design the uniforms for Air India".

"It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the national flag-bearer and showcase the elegance and charm of Indian fashion. My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India's diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look," he said.

