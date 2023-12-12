UNGA Votes For Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The UN General Assembly adopted Tuesday with a large majority a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was passed with 153 votes in favor, 10 against and 23 abstentions.

It demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire; urges all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians.

It also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.

The resolution expressed grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population.

It emphasized that civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law. (end)

