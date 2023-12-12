(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shriners Hospital & The Little Saint Nick Foundation Partner to Support Hospitalized Kids Nationwide.

The Little Saint Nick Foundation celebrates milestone partnership with Shriner's Children's Hospital making a difference for kids across North America!

- Raymond Mohler, Jr, PENNSYLVANNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Little Saint Nick Foundation proudly announces a national collaboration with Shriner's Children's Hospital, marking a significant stride in its mission to spread joy and support to kids in crisis across the globe. The Little Saint Nick Foundation kicked off this partnership in March by giving 500 Little St. Nick Gift Bags to the patients at Shriner's Children's Hospital in Philadelphia. Alongside Jazwares, LLC, the manufacturer of Squishmallows. The Little Saint Nick Foundation had the privilege of personally distributing these gift bags, creating moments of happiness for children in the hospital.During this impactful visit, The Little Saint Nick Foundation connected with patients like a young girl named Awesome, who is originally from Nigeria, undergoing treatment at Shriner's for months. "Witnessing the joy illuminated on Awesome's face upon receiving a Little St. Nick Gift Bag reinforced the significance of our mission", said Raymond Mohler, Jr. the founder of The Little Saint Nick Foundation. We also met Emmalee, who has been receiving treatment for her clubbed feet. Her mom described the St. Nick Gift Bag as“an amazing thing that is making a difference.” In June, the foundation expanded its reach to Los Angeles, assembling and delivering 300 St. Nick Gift Bags to Shriner's Children's Hospital in Pasadena. The Little Saint Nick Foundation Los Angeles team had the opportunity to explore the outstanding facilities provided by Shriner's Children's Hospital in Pasadena, leaving a positive imprint on the lives of patients and their families.September brought another momentous occasion as the Los Angeles team collaborated with The Daughters of Charity Organization and Saint Vincent's Meals on Wheels for a St. Nick Gift Bag Packing Event. Together, the organizations assembled 1,000 St. Nick Gift bags and inspirational cards for children at Shriner's Children's Hospital in Pasadena and children at White Memorial Hospital, resulting in a day filled with gratitude and camaraderie. Concluding the month, The Little Saint Nick Foundation Philadelphia chapter donated an additional 100 St. Nick Gift Bags, packaged by participants of The Philadelphia All-Star Festival. The thoughtful contribution provided a positive distraction for patients during their hospital visits."The Little Saint Nick Foundation and Shriner's Children's Hospital partnership signifies a monumental step in our journey. We are thrilled to continue expanding its positive impact throughout North America. Both our organizations remain committed to bringing smiles, joy, and support to children in hospitals, one St. Nick Gift Bag at a time," added Mr. Mohler.To learn more about the Little Saint Nick Foundation and how you can make a positive impact on the lives of sick and injured children please visit our website at or email us at ...About The Little Saint Nick Foundation:The Little Saint Nick Foundation was founded in 2004 by Raymond Mohler Jr. at age six. Ray was in the hospital and felt fortunate that he was able to leave after eight hours. He decided he wanted to give back to the kids in the hospital who couldn't leave. That was the start of the Little Saint Nick Foundation. The organization helps kids in hospitals deal with their fear and anxiety, while also granting wishes to kids in the community. Through our emergency department gift bag program, toy drives, hospital parties, granting wishes, and having local chapters run by kids, for kids with the goal of“Kids Inspiring and Helping Kids”. The Little Saint Nick Foundation operates throughout the United States and Canada with plans to expand around the globe through a youth movement never seen before.

