The separatist clan and revanchist groups supporting the non-existent republic of "artsakh", in and out of Armenia are still struggling to bring back the so-called regime. It is quite surprising that this initiative took place on the eve of taking steps for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Because when every time the negotiations end successfully, on the other hand, the mechanism of separatism comes into action again and tries to hinder the processes by any means or by the hands of foreign elements. This time, the pseudo-national assembly of the so-called regime has made stupid statements.

​A few months after the napalm of aggression pouring from different corners of the world in the propaganda of anti-Azerbaijani statements, the Armenian diaspora, which continues to serve its masters around the world, decided to go on a knife edge. The month started with important events as the parties (Armenia and Azerbaijan) resolved several important issues on the way to signing a peace treaty. The first bricks were laid for the establishment of the peace process in the South Caucasus. And to achieve the set goals, Azerbaijan and especially Armenia need to stick to the set path.

As there is no bad without good, Azerbaijan expects from the adherents of "chaos" all possible actions and statements directed against and hindering the achievement of the set goals. The statement itself says.

"In the history of Artsakh's national liberation struggle, the 1991 independence referendum is the cornerstone of the establishment of a republic based on self-determination and democratic principles. The 1991 independence referendum became the cornerstone on which the Republic of Artsakh was built and became the pride and beacon of victory for all Armenians. On the same day in 2006, at the referendum on the adoption of the Constitution, the people of Artsakh once again expressed their desire to have an independent state and to continue the path of struggle for freedom."

This statement bears the ground of aggression and revanchism, which refers to 19 September 2023 as military aggression on the part of Azerbaijan. We all remember well what pushed the separatist clan to keep Garabagh under occupation for decades, and we remember how the West wanted to freeze the Garabagh conflict.

The Garabagh issue is closed. Garabagh is Azerbaijan, and someone should work on it and accept the reality with eyes wide open." The Armenian National Assembly said in a statement that by committing genocide of the Armenian population, Azerbaijan forced the "Artsakh president" to sign the document as a precondition for the cessation of hostilities. Just as people who are heavily addicted to something cannot give it up, those who make such statements are like drug addicts who need a new dose of slander and propaganda.

Despite the separatist leader Arayik serving his sentence in Baku, his predecessors are still trying to seize Khankendi and restore their so-called regime. The only excuse for them is the "oppressed people" whose rights they sweat to protect.

On the other hand, all this is grist to the mill of the pro-Western forces who want to freeze the conflict in the South Caucasus. Because for them, all these activities aim at best to slow down the peace process, and at worst to stop it completely.

To sign a peace treaty between the countries, Armenia needs a strong and independent government in Yerevan that can make a reasonable decision for itself and the entire nation. The past cannot be brought back, but the present can still be changed and a strong foundation of trust and relations between the countries can be built.

Why was this statement passed by the authorities of Yerevan, when there is an opportunity to put an end to the suffering and wars between the countries?

We remember well that scam when pro-Western clans tried to prolong the conflict in the South Caucasus at the hands of separatists, either by blocking the leading roads to the town of Khankandi and its blockade by separatists, or by periodically deploying military forces near the borders with Azerbaijan. It is important to note that Azerbaijan called on Armenia to solve everything peacefully, without bloodshed and losses, and offered to reintegrate the Armenian inhabitants of Garabagh into Azerbaijan.

It is important to remember that Armenia needs its citizens now, since, according to the Chairman of the "Democratic Consolidation" party Suren Petrosyan, according to official statistics, more than 17,000 people who voluntarily moved from Garabagh to Armenia have already left the country. Consequently, some parties are still trying to blame the internal problems on the neighbour (Azerbaijan) and do not accept the reality as it is.

Along with this news, a Western face with sheer aggression towards Baku has also appeared. This is the chairman of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regional council Renaud Muselier. The remaining aggressive Armenians from the national assembly could not do without their French sister. The support came in handy. You can directly observe the Unification attack.

"To entrust the organisation of COP29 (UN Climate Change Conference 2024 - ed.) to Azerbaijan would be a disgrace to the international community, an insult to Armenians, to Artsakh and an admission of failure in the climate struggle.

I will resist this with all my strength!"

Renaud Muselier, Chairman of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Regional Council, instead of judging Azerbaijan's hosting of an international event, would do well to clean up the dung pile in front of his office. If Muselier doesn't think about lowering taxes and abating inflated fertiliser prices the farmers might one day feed him that manure. So his real fear should first start in front of his office.

To remind the pro-revanchist and pro-separatist French official, the Eastern European Regional Group has identified Azerbaijan as the country that will host the COP in 2024.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has joined the fight against global climate change by becoming a party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Azerbaijan intends to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 compared to 1990. After 2030, a more ambitious goal is set to reduce greenhouse gases by 40 percent by 2050.

Azerbaijan has offered to host the conference in Baku. Along with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria have nominated their candidatures. On 7 December 2023, in a joint statement issued after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia withdrew its candidacy in favour of Azerbaijan.