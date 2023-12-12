Azerbaijan's Hosting Of COP29 Infuriates Pro-Separatist French Muselier

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The separatist clan and revanchist groups supporting the
non-existent republic of "artsakh", in and out of Armenia are still
struggling to bring back the so-called regime. It is quite
surprising that this initiative took place on the eve of taking
steps for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Because
when every time the negotiations end successfully, on the other
hand, the mechanism of separatism comes into action again and tries
to hinder the processes by any means or by the hands of foreign
elements. This time, the pseudo-national assembly of the so-called
regime has made stupid statements.
A few months after the napalm of aggression pouring from
different corners of the world in the propaganda of
anti-Azerbaijani statements, the Armenian diaspora, which continues
to serve its masters around the world, decided to go on a knife
edge. The month started with important events as the parties
(Armenia and Azerbaijan) resolved several important issues on the
way to signing a peace treaty. The first bricks were laid for the
establishment of the peace process in the South Caucasus. And to
achieve the set goals, Azerbaijan and especially Armenia need to
stick to the set path.
As there is no bad without good, Azerbaijan expects from the
adherents of "chaos" all possible actions and statements directed
against and hindering the achievement of the set goals. The
statement itself says.
"In the history of Artsakh's national liberation struggle, the
1991 independence referendum is the cornerstone of the
establishment of a republic based on self-determination and
democratic principles. The 1991 independence referendum became the
cornerstone on which the Republic of Artsakh was built and became
the pride and beacon of victory for all Armenians. On the same day
in 2006, at the referendum on the adoption of the Constitution, the
people of Artsakh once again expressed their desire to have an
independent state and to continue the path of struggle for
freedom."
This statement bears the ground of aggression and revanchism,
which refers to 19 September 2023 as military aggression on the
part of Azerbaijan. We all remember well what pushed the separatist
clan to keep Garabagh under occupation for decades, and we remember
how the West wanted to freeze the Garabagh conflict.
The Garabagh issue is closed. Garabagh is Azerbaijan, and
someone should work on it and accept the reality with eyes wide
open." The Armenian National Assembly said in a statement that by
committing genocide of the Armenian population, Azerbaijan forced
the "Artsakh president" to sign the document as a precondition for
the cessation of hostilities. Just as people who are heavily
addicted to something cannot give it up, those who make such
statements are like drug addicts who need a new dose of slander and
propaganda.
Despite the separatist leader Arayik serving his sentence in
Baku, his predecessors are still trying to seize Khankendi and
restore their so-called regime. The only excuse for them is the
"oppressed people" whose rights they sweat to protect.
On the other hand, all this is grist to the mill of the
pro-Western forces who want to freeze the conflict in the South
Caucasus. Because for them, all these activities aim at best to
slow down the peace process, and at worst to stop it
completely.
To sign a peace treaty between the countries, Armenia needs a
strong and independent government in Yerevan that can make a
reasonable decision for itself and the entire nation. The past
cannot be brought back, but the present can still be changed and a
strong foundation of trust and relations between the countries can
be built.
Why was this statement passed by the authorities of Yerevan,
when there is an opportunity to put an end to the suffering and
wars between the countries?
We remember well that scam when pro-Western clans tried to
prolong the conflict in the South Caucasus at the hands of
separatists, either by blocking the leading roads to the town of
Khankandi and its blockade by separatists, or by periodically
deploying military forces near the borders with Azerbaijan. It is
important to note that Azerbaijan called on Armenia to solve
everything peacefully, without bloodshed and losses, and offered to
reintegrate the Armenian inhabitants of Garabagh into
Azerbaijan.
It is important to remember that Armenia needs its citizens now,
since, according to the Chairman of the "Democratic Consolidation"
party Suren Petrosyan, according to official statistics, more than
17,000 people who voluntarily moved from Garabagh to Armenia have
already left the country. Consequently, some parties are still
trying to blame the internal problems on the neighbour (Azerbaijan)
and do not accept the reality as it is.
Along with this news, a Western face with sheer aggression
towards Baku has also appeared. This is the chairman of the
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regional council Renaud Muselier. The
remaining aggressive Armenians from the national assembly could not
do without their French sister. The support came in handy. You can
directly observe the Unification attack.
"To entrust the organisation of COP29 (UN Climate Change
Conference 2024 - ed.) to Azerbaijan would be a disgrace to the
international community, an insult to Armenians, to Artsakh and an
admission of failure in the climate struggle.
I will resist this with all my strength!"
Renaud Muselier, Chairman of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Regional Council, instead of judging Azerbaijan's hosting of an
international event, would do well to clean up the dung pile in
front of his office. If Muselier doesn't think about lowering taxes
and abating inflated fertiliser prices the farmers might one day
feed him that manure. So his real fear should first start in front
of his office.
To remind the pro-revanchist and pro-separatist French official,
the Eastern European Regional Group has identified Azerbaijan as
the country that will host the COP in 2024.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan has joined the fight against
global climate change by becoming a party to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change. Azerbaijan intends to reduce the
amount of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 compared to 1990.
After 2030, a more ambitious goal is set to reduce greenhouse gases
by 40 percent by 2050.
Azerbaijan has offered to host the conference in Baku. Along
with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria have nominated their
candidatures. On 7 December 2023, in a joint statement issued after
direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
Armenia, Armenia withdrew its candidacy in favour of
Azerbaijan.
