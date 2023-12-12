Jetour Elevates The Thrill At Khaleej Times Desert Drive 2023

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 6:18 PM

Organised by Khaleej Times, the event brought together seasoned drivers and first-timers for a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and unparalleled off-road experiences.

Jetour presents Desert Drive 2023: A spectacle of power and precision

As the Presenting Sponsor for this year's Desert Drive, Jetour brought a touch of automotive excellence to an already thrilling event. The event kicked off in grand style as Mr. Elie Nehme, Head of Operations at The Elite Cars, waved the starting flag, symbolizing the commencement of an exhilarating journey into the heart of Ras Al Khaimah's mesmerizing desert. His presence added a touch of prestige to the event, aligning seamlessly with Jetour's commitment to excellence and The Elite Cars' dedication to providing unparalleled automotive experiences.

Unforgettable moments in the dunes

Experienced veterans, who have made the Desert Drive an annual tradition, praised the event's simplicity, citing the well-organized track, pleasant weather, and delectable food as highlights. First-timers revelled in the unique experience of driving in a massive convoy through the desert, highlighting the event's exceptional organisation and fun-filled atmosphere.

Deputy marshal Paul emphasized the importance of caution in the desert, urging participants to take their time at checkpoints to navigate the challenging course safely. The unpredictable terrain, with hidden dips and curves, adds an extra layer of excitement, made safer by a dedicated team of experienced marshals ready to provide support.

Jetour: Revolutionising the road with unparalleled performance and style

Jetour, the exclusive presenting sponsor, took centre stage with its remarkable lineup of SUVs, setting a new standard for performance, style, and innovation. Introduced to the UAE through The Elite Cars International, Jetour has rapidly gained global recognition, with sales exceeding 900,000 units worldwide in less than four years.

"Thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor of the KT Desert Drive 2023, Jetour eagerly joins an event that honours the adventurous essence of the UAE," expresses Elie Nehme, head of operations at Jetour. "Our vehicles are meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled driving experience, and we are enthusiastic about presenting this to the Desert Drive participants, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the renowned performance and style that define Jetour."

Key highlights of Jetour:

. Peace of mind ownership: Jetour offers a 10-year/1 million KM Warranty and a 3-year service package, ensuring worry-free ownership and exceptional after-sales support.

. Exclusively available through The Elite Cars: The partnership with The Elite Cars guarantees access to Jetour's sophisticated and functional vehicles, backed by exceptional service.

. Innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction: Jetour Cars focuses on pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional vehicles that cater to diverse desires and preferences.

. Extensive global network: Jetour's network of sales, service, and spare parts centres worldwide ensures comprehensive support and exceptional customer satisfaction.

. Commitment to excellence: Jetour's dedication to providing a superior automotive experience is evident in every aspect of their vehicles, earning them a loyal following of satisfied customers.

. Unmatched comfort, performance, and design: Each Jetour model offers a seamless blend of comfort, performance, and aesthetic appeal, providing an extraordinary driving experience.

. Rapid global success: Since its launch in 2018, Jetour has sold over 900,000 units worldwide, a testament to its exceptional performance and popularity among car enthusiasts.