Wemade: MIR4 Presents The Clan Expedition And Clan Challenge Highest Stage Update

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Wemade updated the highest stages of“Clan Expedition” and“Clan Challenge” to Stage 10 and Stage 8 respectively on December 12 for its blockbuster MMORPG MIR4.

“Clan Expedition” and“Clan Challenge” are collaboration contents enjoyed by up to 50 clan members. With a character of a high Power Score, defeating powerful Bosses such as“Chakravarti Darkmaur” and“Nefariox Celestial Overlord” earns the player precious rewards including Legendary Enhancement Stones and materials for crafting and enhancement.

In welcoming the winter, MIR4 launched two Check-in Events. Through the event“Better Not Cry! Level Booster Up 7-Day Check-in” and“Hopeful 14-Day Check-in”, players can receive various items such as“[L] Promotion Material,”“[L] Blue Dragon Statue,” and“Festive Tree Box” when they login to the game.

In addition, every day via mail, MIR4 sends Growth Materials which include“Divine Dragon's Surprise Gift” comprising Draughts and Enhancement Stones, and“Dragon Eye Summon Ticket” necessary for fast growth.

Generous New Year events, namely the Exchange Shop event and Enhancement event, will start on Tuesday, December 26.

From my battle, to our war! Detailed information on MIR4 can be found on the official website .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink