Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Chair Board Of Trade Meeting On Dec 17

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 12 (KNN) Union Minister Piyush Goyal will chair a meeting of the Board of Trade on December 17 to discuss ways to boost exports, Business Standard reported.

Headed by the minister, the board includes participants from various states, union territories, and senior officials from public and private sectors.

Besides the Ministries, the major trade and industry bodies such as CII, FICCI, FIEO, ASSOCHAM, FISME, NASSCOM, GJEPC, AEPC, SRTPC, EPCH, CLE, EEPC, CHEMEXCIL, PHARMEXCIL, EPC for EOUs & SEZs, SEPC, President, The Seafood Exporters Association of India, Indian Association of Tour Operators, SAARC Chairman of Commerce & Industry, President Brihan Mumbai Customs House Agents Association, Federation of Freight Forwarders' Associations of India,

Laghu Udyog Bharti, CEO, Express Industry Council of India and others will be present at the meeting.

As per reports, the procurement of goods and services from the government portal has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in November due to higher buying activities by different ministries and departments.

The board provides an opportunity to have regular discussions and consultations with trade and industry and advise the government on policy measures related to FTP to achieve the objective of boosting India's trade.

It also provides a platform for state governments and union territories to articulate their perspective on trade policy, and also to the government of India for apprising them about international developments affecting India's trade potential and opportunities.

The meeting assumes significance as India's exports are being impacted due to global economic uncertainties.

India's merchandise exports rose 6.21 per cent to USD 33.57 billion in October this year, even as the trade deficit widened to a record high of USD 31.46 billion during the month.

