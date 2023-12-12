Al-Kaabi Meets Lebanon's Minister Of Energy And Water

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi met in Doha with Dr Walid Fayad, Minister of Energy and Water of the Lebanese Republic. Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference organised by Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Lebanon, and means to enhance them.
