AUDIOTOOL & DREAMHACK JOIN FORCES TO PRESENT COMPETITIVE MUSIC PRODUCTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Audiotool Studio collaboration

Audiotool Logo

Audiotool CEO Andreas Jacobi

Music collaboration platform Audiotool and gaming festival DreamHack Atlanta

- Guy Blomberg, Event Director DreamHack Festivals North AmericasLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On December 15, 2023 Audiotool and DreamHack , an ESL FACEIT Group brand, are excited to announce a landmark partnership that forges a new frontier in the integration of gaming and music. This collaboration brings together Audiotool's online music creation platform with DreamHack, the world-renowned gaming lifestyle festival, to host an unprecedented live music competition at DreamHack Atlanta from December 15th to 17th, 2023.Audiotool is currently hosting a unique challenge: to create an anthem for DreamHack Atlanta. The winning track will not only resonate as the event's official anthem but will also be featured in the event's after-movie, offering the artist extraordinary exposure. This initiative taps into the heart of the creative process, engaging a vibrant community of artists and fans alike. By inviting anyone to become creative and collaborate through music, Audiotool is making professional audio production accessible to anyone in the world. With over 2.6 million registered users, including a large US-based audience, the platform is a melting pot of cultures and creativity.“We're excited for DreamHack Atlanta to witness the debut of an innovative competition format, where music producers from the Audiotool community will engage in live, team-based music creation battles.” said Guy Blomberg, Event Director DreamHack Festivals North Americas.“It's a thrilling blend of creativity and speed, showcasing musical talents in a high-energy environment.”“This partnership between Audiotool and DreamHack represents more than a collaboration; it's a fusion of digital entertainment worlds, offering a stage where music and gaming cultures collide in an electrifying synergy.” said Andreas Jacobi , Audiotool CEO and Co-Founder.Anyone can experience this landmark moment live at DreamHack Atlanta, at Georgia World Congress Center from 15-17 December 2023 or watch the livestream by visiting and find the anthem track link on on December 13th.

Alexa Gansera

Audiotool Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other