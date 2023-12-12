EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA EXPRESSES GRATITUDE FOR A HEARTWARMING CONTRIBUTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local organization's annual toy party brings joy and warmth to children in need.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities and families, extends its appreciation for the heartfelt generosity of For the Kid in All of Us (FTK) at their 20th Annual Toy Party. This annual event has become a cornerstone of Atlanta's holiday spirit, and FTK's substantial contribution is set to make a significant impact on ESNG's ability to bring joy to local children in need.

FTK, a charitable organization founded in 2003 by a group led by City Councilman Alex Wan, has dedicated itself to empowering underprivileged children in Metro Atlanta. Their Annual Toy Party has evolved into a holiday tradition, drawing over 1,400 attendees, over 6,000 toys, and 125 bike donations benefiting over 20 regional nonprofits.

ESNG, a proud and long-time beneficiary of FTK's goodwill, expresses sincere gratitude for the generous donation received this year, including the thoughtful inclusion of children's bicycles. These contributions are vital to ESNG's annual holiday toy and coat drive, which aims to provide new toys and coats for 1,378 children across its 15 early childhood center locations and five partnership sites.

Donna Davidson, CEO of Easterseals North Georgia, is elated by the support from this year's holiday drive donors, with FTK's contribution being a standout highlight. "The generosity displayed by For the Kid in All of Us, especially the donation of children's bicycles, has significantly enhanced our ability to fulfill our mission and spread holiday cheer to the children we serve," said Davidson.

ESNG is particularly thankful for the involvement of its dedicated staff members who volunteered their time to assist in sorting and loading the toys collected by FTK into the trucks. This collaborative effort not only reinforces the bond between the two organizations but also amplifies the impact of the donation, ensuring a smooth and efficient distribution process for ESNG and other local nonprofits.

The collaboration between FTK and ESNG illustrates the power of community-driven initiatives, showcasing how a collective effort can bring about positive change.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services, including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs, including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care, and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at .

About For the Kid in All of Us:

For the Kid in All of Us (FTK) is a volunteer-driven, charitable organization that bridges the gap within the Georgia communities to help kids in need. Their mission is to empower underprivileged children in Metro Atlanta through education, support, and funding to overcome adversity and reach their full potential.

Rebekah Youngers

Easterseals North Georgia

email us here