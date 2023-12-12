Uzbekistan, Qatar Islamic Bank Deliberate On Investment Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan's
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Qatar Islamic
Bank CEO, Bassel Gamal, deliberated on matters concerning the
support of investment projects in Uzbekistan during their meeting
in Doha, Trend reports.
Their negotiations covered various topics, including knowledge
exchange, advancements in modern banking and financial services,
and the joint implementation of instruments for project
financing.
Qatar Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in Qatar, holds
assets exceeding $50 billion.
Moreover, on December 11, the opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan
Embassy in Qatar took place in Doha. According to the Uzbekistan
Minister of Foreign Affairs, the extraordinary progress in
Uzbekistan-Qatar relations is a result of the strong impetus set by
the leaders of both countries.
On October 2 this year in Doha, negotiations took place between
Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Qatar's Emir, Tamim
bin Hamad Al Thani. During the discussions, both sides expressed
their intention to collaborate on joint investment projects in
traditional and green energy, petrochemicals, metal processing,
agriculture, and other sectors.
