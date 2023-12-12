Stripo Joins Forces With Fiverr To Revolutionize Freelance Email Marketing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stripo and Fiverr Strategic Partnership to Empower Freelancers and Enhance Email Marketing Solutions for Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stripo , an email design platform with over 1 million users worldwide, and Fiverr, the renowned online marketplace for freelance services, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of email marketing.Stripo collaborates with Fiverr Certified to create a specialized freelance marketplace. Fiverr certifies freelancers exclusively in Stripo's services to support customers by connecting them with a trusted expert. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in providing enhanced email marketing solutions and creating new opportunities for freelancers and small businesses.For Stripo, this partnership is a significant step forward. It opens up new opportunities for freelancers and agencies among our clients, empowering them with reliable and skilled professionals. These experts, certified by Fiverr and Stripo, will help optimize and customize email templates, ensuring our clients can maximize the effectiveness of their email marketing strategies.Benefits for UsersThis partnership stands to benefit both the existing and potential users of Fiverr and Stripo in several ways:- For small businesses: Small businesses can now access a pool of expert freelancers who are certified in using Stripo's advanced email marketing tools, making it easier to enhance their marketing strategies without the need for full-time IT staff.- For freelancers: Freelancers on Fiverr specializing in email marketing and Stripo's platform will have the opportunity to become certified experts, thereby increasing their visibility and potential for higher earnings.- Quality assurance: With both Fiverr and Stripo vetting these freelancers, businesses can trust the quality and expertise of the services offered, ensuring that their email marketing campaigns are both effective and professionally managed."Partnering with Fiverr marks a significant milestone for us at Stripo. This collaboration not only enhances our service offerings but also empowers freelancers and clients to achieve new heights in email marketing. Together, we're paving the way for innovation and excellence in the industry," said Dmytro Kudrenko, the Founder and CEO of Stripo.For more details on this partnership and how to engage with these services, visit Fiverr's website. Stay updated on the latest opportunities that this partnership offers for your business or freelance career.About StripoStripo is an all-in-one email design platform with over 1 million users worldwide. We enable our clients to build emails of any complexity really fast and push them to their marketing automation system with just 1 click. Integrated with 80+ ESPs/CRMs and offers 1500+ ready-to-use templates.Visit Stripo's website here .Contact InformationFor further inquiries, please get in touch with Oleksandra Khlystova at ...l

