Millions in Cash Prizes, Cars, Gold and More Ways to Win Big with Out-of-This-World Raffles This Dubai Shopping Festival







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 December 2023: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the world's favourite retail festival, has kicked off with a momentous start for its 29th edition. Long renowned for its incredible deals, discounts and promotions from some of the city's best known and loved brands, DSF is also synonymous with rewarding its shoppers with amazing windfalls.



This year's edition does not disappoint, promising an abundance of ways to win big - with cars, millions of dirhams in cash, gold and much more to be won across the 38 days of the festival.





During DSF's Amber Millionaire weekend from 8 to 10 December, shoppers at Amber participating stores can secure double Amber points on full-priced merchandise; and 10 lucky shoppers who spend AED 500 or more in a single transaction will win 1 million Amber points, worth AED 10,000.

For globetrotters, DSF offers an opportunity to win 1 million Skywards Miles by spending AED 100 at participating stores from 8 December to 14 January - with lucky shoppers set to soar to new heights with Emirates. Additionally, spending AED 250 earns 500 bonus miles per transaction from 23 to 29 December.

Need a new set of wheels? The DSF Mega Raffle takes the excitement up a notch, offering a daily chance to drive away with a brand-new Nissan Patrol V6 worth AED 200,000, and a grand prize of AED 500,000 in cash. Raffle tickets, priced at just AED 100, are available at ENOC service stations, Gold Souk, and selected kiosks and malls.





Shoppers can kickstart participation by visiting ZOOM outlets or ENOC service stations, where a minimum spend of AED 25 at ZOOM earns a raffle coupon for the ENOC Grand Raffle. Daily draws Pre-DSF mean AED 10,000 cash prizes, increasing tenfold to AED 100,000 daily during DSF. An alternative entry method includes a purchase of AED 50 at AUTOPRO or a minimum AED 50 spend on select services at TASJEEL, each providing a chance to win pre-DSF prizes of AED 10,000 and DSF prizes of AED 100,000 daily from 8 December through to 14 January.





This DSF, don't miss the chance to win a whopping 25 kilos of gold with a mega raffle by the Dubai Jewellery Group. Customers purchasing gold jewellery worth AED 500 from any of the 275 participating stores plus the Dubai Duty Free, will receive a raffle coupon. For aficionados of diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery, the stakes are raised, as each purchase earns two raffle coupons. Raffle draws will occur every alternate day throughout the campaign. In each draw, four fortunate winners will each walk away with a quarter kilo of gold, totalling 1 kilo per draw with 72 winners overall. The grand finale of the campaign will feature Mega Draws on the last day, where an impressive 5 kilos of gold will be evenly distributed among 20 winners, each receiving a quarter kilo of gold. Additionally, digital raffle draws every alternate day will give away a total of 2 kilos of gold, with 200 winners receiving 10 grams of gold each. For participating outlets, visit

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is also offering a chance to shop, spin and win up to AED 1 million when you spend a minimum of AED 200 at participating malls, to get a digital raffle coupon that offers a chance to spin the wheel on the live stage. Draws take place on 16, 23 and 30 December, as well as 6 and 13 January, with a total of 25 lucky winners bagging cash prizes of up to AED 40,000 each.





Feeling lucky? Don't miss your chance to get your hands on points across a wide variety of categories in the best attractions and destinations, offering entertainment, hospitality, dining, shopping, transport and more, with DSF Golden Tickit, as Dubai Shopping Festival partners with Tickit, a first-of-its-kind rewards programme. From 8 December to 14 January, every Tickit member linking their Visa or MasterCard during this period can enter the draw to win the DSF Golden Ticket of 100,000 Tickit points worth AED 100,000, with a minimum spend of just AED 200. For more information, download the Tickit app from the App Store or Google Play, visit or the Tickit Facebook page.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai's perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment –

each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.





