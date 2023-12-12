Uruguay-Brazil Airport Launch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The binational airport in Rivera, located in northern Uruguay near the Brazilian border, was inaugurated this Monday.



Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou thanked Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his commitment to this project.



Lacalle Pou mentioned the local community's and leaders' persistent demand for the airport.



He highlighted how both the Brazilian and Uruguayan governments worked together to find solutions, not problems.



The president emphasized the importance of political decision-making and trust. He specifically thanked President Lula for his reliable commitment.



Lacalle Pou noted the airport' significance for the country, the government, and especially for local residents.







He stressed that this project is a true example of decentralization.



The inauguration ceremony, held in the evening, saw participation from both countries. Uruguay's Foreign Minister Omar Paganini and Defense Minister Javier García attended.



Representing Brazil were Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, among other officials.



The project to modernize and expand the Rivera airport , 500 kilometers north of Montevideo, required a $13 million investment.



This funding came from the private consortium Corporación América, part of Corporación América Airports.



Diego Arrosa, CEO of Corporación América Uruguay, called it the "first binational airport in America and the second in the world."



He also confirmed that soon, the Brazilian airline Azul will start flights between Rivera and Porto Alegre.



Porto Alegre is the capital of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. This new route will enhance connectivity between the two countries.

