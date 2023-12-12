1St Choice Plumbing Provides Handicap-Accessible Bath Tub Installation Services In Lexington, KY, And Cincinnati OH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1st Choice Plumbing is a trusted plumbing service provider based in Lexington, KY, and Cincinnati, OH.

BURLINGTON, KY, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 1st Choice Plumbing , the trusted plumbing service provider, is pleased to announce its specialization in handicap-accessible bath tub installation services in Lexington, KY, and Cincinnati, OH. With a focus on accessibility and innovation, 1st Choice Plumbing offers top-notch services that cater to the unique needs of individuals seeking handicap-accessible bathing solutions.Recognizing the importance of providing inclusive options for homeowners, 1st Choice Plumbing takes pride in its expertise in handicap-accessible bathtubs and showers. Its commitment to efficiency sets the company apart, with handicap tub installations completed in as little as one to two days. This quick turnaround ensures homeowners can promptly enjoy the benefits of their new accessible bathing solutions.The company's specialists can visit homes for free estimates, allowing homeowners to explore the possibilities of integrating handicap-accessible bathtubs and showers into their spaces. The team at 1st Choice Plumbing combines expertise with a commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that clients receive personalized and innovative solutions tailored to their requirements.1st Choice Plumbing offers various innovative walk-in tub & shower models. These models come with a wide selection of customizable features, allowing homeowners to choose options that best suit their preferences and needs. Regardless of the desired features, 1st Choice Plumbing guarantees the highest quality products and unbeatable customer care at affordable prices.For those seeking reliable and efficient bathtub installation services in Lexington, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, 1st Choice Plumbing is the top choice for creating accessible and comfortable bathing spaces. The company specializes in handicapped-accessible bathtubs, septic services & repair, drain cleaning& repair, tub-to-shower replacement, and bathroom remodel services.Please visit the 1st Choice Plumbing website for information about its handicap-accessible bath tub installation services.About 1st Choice Plumbing: 1st Choice Plumbing is a trusted plumbing service provider based in Lexington, KY, and Cincinnati, OH. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1st Choice Plumbing specializes in handicap-accessible bath tub installation services. The plumbing company offers innovative walk-in tub models to cater to diverse needs.Company: 1st Choice PlumbingAddress: 1512 Resource Dr., Suite BCity: BurlingtonState: KYZip code: 41005Telephone number: 859-250-4820Email: support@1stchoice

1st Choice Plumbing

1st Choice Plumbing

+1 859-250-4820

email us here