Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About The Star

Celebrating Siddharth Shukla's 42nd birthday on December 12, 2023, let's explore fascinating and rare facts about the late actor in commemoration of this special day.

Renowned for TV roles in Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss 13 and film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sidharth Shukla also featured in the Kazakhstani movie "Business in Kazakhstan."

Before gaining fame on TV, Sidharth Shukla began his career as a model, gracing the runway for numerous designers.

Recognized for his acting prowess, Sidharth Shukla harbored a passion for interior designing. Few are aware that he held a degree in interior design

and worked as a professional.

Sidharth showcased his athletic prowess by representing his school in football and tennis at different levels. Notably, he even competed against the Italian football club AC Milan.

Deeply spiritual, Sidharth Shukla, inspired by his mother, ardently followed the teachings of the Brahmakumari Organization.

In 2004, as the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest runner-up, Sidharth Shukla later triumphed in the World's Best Model, marking a defining moment in his journey.

In the renowned reality show Big Boss 13, Sidharth earned the title of the most beloved contestant through popular votes.