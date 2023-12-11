Strengthening Food Resiliency Focus At The UAE Pavilion At COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Sheikha Dr. Moza bint Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussed climate impact on global food securty.

Announcement of the National Carbon Registry and UAE Environmental Identity programs to advance the journey to a net-zero future.

First comprehensive UAV hydrogeological map and associated geo database launches in the UAE.

The Changemaker Majlis session featured a curated discussion on facilitating access to food and water for the benefit of all.

Dubai, UAE : During the Food, Agriculture and Water thematic day at COP28, several nationwide initiatives to strengthen food resiliency and support the transition to a low-carbon future were announced at the UAE Pavilion.





Sheikha Dr. Moza bint Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presented Studies on the Impact of Climate Change on Global Food Security and highlighted the need for governments, businesses, NGOs and civil society organizations to develop and implement policies for sustainable agriculture, with an emphasis on empowering smallholder farmers session was held in partnership with the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

During a session on Establishing the Ecosystem for Carbon Markets in the UAE, Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at the COP28, announced that the UAE Cabinet approved the Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment (MOCCAE) National Carbon Registry, the first of its kind in the region. The registry will establish a framework to issue carbon credits and track emissions in the private sector. Her Excellency Mariam emphasized that the new framework demonstrates the UAE's commitment to progressive climate mechanisms that incentivize and reward investment and emission reduction as we collectively work together towards a net-zero future.

Her Excellency Mariam also announced the groundbreaking new UAE Environmental Identity (UAEEI) project, spearheaded by National Experts Program (NEP) fellow Eng. Abdulla Al Remeithi, which will establish a global benchmark to assess individuals' environmental impact. The UAEEI App, a key component of this initiative, will empower users with knowledge and awareness, better enabling them to understand their carbon footprint and make informed choices for the benefit of all.

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), in collaboration with EAD, is undertaking a pioneering UAE Hydrological Map. His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, explained how the initiative aims to systematically gather, classify, and analyze comprehensive data on groundwater and surface water, consolidating information into precise digital maps and a geodatabase covering all emirates.



The project is poised to achieve significant environmental and financial savings by 2036, reducing carbon emissions by 100 million tonnes, saving approximately AED 74 billion and targeting a 21% reduction in water consumption – to increase to a 50% reduction by 2050. The hydrological map will serve as a crucial reference for policymakers and researchers, offering accurate insights into groundwater status and informing prudent measures, policies, and strategies for effective water resource management and mitigation. The map will also contribute to the climate change strategy, supporting Abu Dhabi's commitment to a 43% emission reduction by 2030.

With the objective of Addressing Water Scarcity Through Desalination and Reuse, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and the International Desalination Association (IDA) jointly announced that Abu Dhabi will host the IDA World Congress 2024 'Addressing Water Scarcity', the largest congress of its kind in the world, bringing together water and desalination sector leaders, senior officials, and international experts.

MOCCAE continued its series of curated Majlis-style discussions with a Changemakers Majlis focused on“Access to Food and Water for Security and Wellbeing.” Experts, academics, changemakers and innovators shared insights on the responsibility of global societies to address food shortages, increase access to technology and knowledge sharing across the agricultural worldwide, as well as innovative ways to convert and reuse waste to improve circular systems.



In a discourse focusing on“How the UAE Eats” Key Findings From The UAE's First National Household Food Waste Survey were shared and analyzed. Undertaken by the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative called Ne'ma, meaning 'blessing' in Arabic, the survey served to help pioneer a comprehensive blueprint for the food service and hotel industries and future COPs, aligning with UAE targets to improve responsible consumption and reduce waste by 50% by 2030. The survey investigated household practices in purchasing, storing, cooking, and discarding food, offering insights into attitudes on food waste, with the objective of providing evidence for policymakers, gauging public support for waste reduction solutions and refining communication strategies. Additionally, the survey compared UAE practices with international counterparts in Australia, the UK, and the EU. Further sessions at the UAE Pavilion included Food Security: Nationwide Agricultural Baseline Advanced Technologies”NABAT”, Establishing the Ecosystem for Carbon Markets in the UAE, and a high-level forum on A Sustainable Food Systems Approach to Innovation for Climate Action, co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Ireland and the UAE Sustainable Food Systems, Ireland, discussing enhanced cooperation in the field of food security.

In parallel with the significant dialogues and developments at the UAE Pavilion during COP28, the Actionists Hub, situated in the Green Zone, featured several noteworthy events focusing on sustainable innovation and practices. Key sessions included;

The launch of the book 'Agricultural Practices in the UAE: Heritage and Science' featuring insights into the UAE's premier farming traditions and the scientific principles underpinning their significance.

Harmonics and the Oceans: Constructing a Real-Time, Unified Oceans Information System, a discourse delving into the real-time monitoring of tide, wave activity and wind speed to predict erosion and flooding, led by Adam Lowe, founder of the Factum Foundation for Digital Technology in Preservation, and founding member of ARCHiVe and Javier Marti, founder and CEO of Divirod Inc.

Aqdar Roundtable for Community Empowerment, featuring an overview of the Khalifa Empowerment Program's Sustainable Initiatives both within and beyond the UAE. Exploring the program's operational strategies for fostering a positive global impact for the future.

