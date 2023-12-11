Immigration costs Netherlands over USD430B over nearly 25 years

(MENAFN) According to a recent study, the Dutch government's expenditure on migrants surpasses the average spending on education, social security, and benefits. The net cost of immigration is reported to have exceeded €400 billion (USD430 billion at the current rate) over a period of nearly 25 years.



Titled "Borderless Welfare State: The Consequences of Immigration on Public Finances," the study reveals that the annual average costs incurred by immigration policies in the Netherlands amount to €17 billion, peaking at €32 billion in 2016 due to the 2015 refugee crisis.



The study's authors stress that the substantial costs primarily result from financial redistribution through the welfare state. They conclude that a choice must be made between curtailing immigration or implementing significant cuts to the Dutch welfare system.



The study warns that if immigration continues at its current pace and cost structure, it will increasingly strain public finances, making adjustments to the welfare state or immigration policies unavoidable.



In 2016, the Dutch government reportedly allocated around €30 billion to education, which is €2 billion less than the expenditure on migrants in the same year.



The study also underscores that immigrants typically contribute lower taxes and make fewer social security contributions compared to non-migrants. This observation aligns with a separate report from the Dutch Finance Ministry, acknowledging that the net fiscal contribution of migrants is significantly lower than that of the rest of the population.

