Emin Agalarov Thrills Music Lovers With Winter Concert

Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has performed a traditional winter concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The artist performed songs from the new Russian-language album titled "44", released on the day of the concert, and from the English-language album "Now Or Never", which is expected to be released on February 9, 2024, Azernews reports.

A charity project Boomerang of Good, initiated by the EMIN fan club and actively supported by the singer himself and his team was launched as part of the concert. All funds raised will be donated to the family of baby Jahrami Fateh, who is battling a serious genetic disease.

The album "44" is filled with romantic and soulful compositions, including duets with the legendary Nani Bregvadze, pop singers Jony, Jasmine and Alsou.

"This year I turn 44 years old, and I decided to mark this chapter of life with something bright for myself - a new Russian-language album. There are many duet songs here that have not been released on any record," said Emin.

For the first time in Baku, EMIN performed the composition "Twelve Months of Hope" by the acclaimed composer Sevil Aliyeva from the repertoire of Muslim Magomayev, which was a real super hit in Soviet times.

The singer shared with the public the story of how Sevil Aliyeva personally blessed him for this composition, which she once wrote for Muslim Magomayev, and heartily thanked the composer present in the hall for this.

The concert also featured a song "Blue Eternity" as a tribute to Muslim Magomayev.

The final chord was the performance of the composition "My Azerbaijan", which was sung by all concert participants: both in the hall and on stage.

And one of the most touching moments of the evening was the appearance of the EMIN children on stage with bouquets of flowers - Ali, Mikail and Amina Agalarov congratulated their beloved dad on yet another sold-out show.

