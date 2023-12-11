Emin Agalarov Thrills Music Lovers With Winter Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has performed a traditional
winter concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.
The artist performed songs from the new Russian-language album
titled "44", released on the day of the concert, and from the
English-language album "Now Or Never", which is expected to be
released on February 9, 2024, Azernews reports.
A charity project Boomerang of Good, initiated by the EMIN fan
club and actively supported by the singer himself and his team was
launched as part of the concert. All funds raised will be donated
to the family of baby Jahrami Fateh, who is battling a serious
genetic disease.
The album "44" is filled with romantic and soulful compositions,
including duets with the legendary Nani Bregvadze, pop singers
Jony, Jasmine and Alsou.
"This year I turn 44 years old, and I decided to mark this
chapter of life with something bright for myself - a new
Russian-language album. There are many duet songs here that have
not been released on any record," said Emin.
For the first time in Baku, EMIN performed the composition
"Twelve Months of Hope" by the acclaimed composer Sevil Aliyeva
from the repertoire of Muslim Magomayev, which was a real super hit
in Soviet times.
The singer shared with the public the story of how Sevil Aliyeva
personally blessed him for this composition, which she once wrote
for Muslim Magomayev, and heartily thanked the composer present in
the hall for this.
The concert also featured a song "Blue Eternity" as a tribute to
Muslim Magomayev.
The final chord was the performance of the composition "My
Azerbaijan", which was sung by all concert participants: both in
the hall and on stage.
And one of the most touching moments of the evening was the
appearance of the EMIN children on stage with bouquets of flowers -
Ali, Mikail and Amina Agalarov congratulated their beloved dad on
yet another sold-out show.
Emin Agalarov thrilled music lovers with winter concert.
MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107570298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.