Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets US Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State For Arabian Peninsula Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs HE Daniel Benaim, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2023, currently in session.

The meeting discussed the remarkable development in the strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States in all areas, especially in the recent period, and emphasized the pivotal role of the State of Qatar in many issues important to the United States, and the importance of public diplomacy and communication in political action, in addition to the latest developments in the situation in Gaza Strip.