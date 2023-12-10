Negotiation, Only Way To End Palestinian Issue: Sheikh Mohammed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Coming to the table and negotiation is the only way to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Sunday at the ongoing Doha Forum.

Sheikh Mohammed said:“I believe that the only way forward to end this war is through the negotiation table. Historically with all wars and conflicts, none of them achieved their results in the battlefield.”

He was speaking at the opening panel discussion of Doha Forum,“What Now for the Middle East?' moderated by Becky Anderson, managing editor and anchor of Connect the World, CNN,

“We have been working relentlessly under the direction of His Highness the Amir, in order to ensure that the hostages are released safely through negotiations which was proven to be successful. Our efforts, along with our partners, are continuing in Gaza and we are not going to give up,” explained the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Mohammed continued:“The region has been extending the hands to Israel for peace plans for decades just as the Arab peace initiative that was adopted by the League of Arab States and supported by the Organisation of Islamic Countries. There were several attempts and we are always aiming at peace. We are looking for two states living side by side safely.”

He deplored that unfortunately there has been no seriousness from the Israeli side for peace efforts.“They kept burying the peace proposals. And there were several rounds of war and every time Israel would go in and destroy everything in Gaza. The Israelis have not been doing their responsibility for peace as an occupying power,” noted the prime minister.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that there are a lot of questions about Israel's inaction to peace and the continuation of the war.

“Gaza and West Bank are one unit and one state that should be governed by one body. That should be the outcome of the Palestinian agreement. Things need to be put in context and this war needs our role as a region to support the Palestinian people and their cause. The region has been supporting Palestine financially for the reconstruction,” stated the prime minister.

“We have been continuing this effort despite all the circumstances and nothing will stop us. Our role is to make sure that the Palestinian people live in peace and prosperity. We are countries for peace and we never call for wars. We never call for violence and never see violence as a solution for any problem or any crisis,” added, Sheikh Mohamed.

MENAFN10122023000067011011ID1107566572