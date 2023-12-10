Russia’s fuel exports rebound in November

(MENAFN) A UK-based news agency, citing ship-tracking data from Vortexa, reported that Russian fuel exports rebounded in November following the relaxation of export restrictions and the conclusion of the refinery maintenance season.



Shipments of refined fuel reached 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), showing an increase of approximately 164,000 bpd compared to October when supplies hit a three-year low.



In November, diesel and gasoil exports experienced a 12 percent month-on-month rise, reaching a three-month high of 894,000 bpd after Moscow eased fuel export restrictions.



The majority of these shipments were directed to Africa and South America, with Brazil being a notable destination, according to Vortexa.



On the other hand, Russia's four-week average seaborne crude exports saw a decline to a three-month low as of December 3 due to disruptions caused by storms in the Black Sea. However, oil product exports increased last month, driven by higher supplies of diesel and gasoline.



Fuel oil deliveries grew by approximately 4 percent to 727,000 bpd, while flows of refinery feedstocks like vacuum gasoil surged to a six-month high of around 149,000 bpd.



Analysts predict that Russian diesel exports from Black and Baltic Sea ports in December will reach the highest volumes since July.

