Ukrainian Businesses Join Effort To Create Mobile Air Defense Groups

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, regional military administrations, along with the military and businesses, continue their work on forming and staffing mobile air defense groups that would protect the sky from enemy drones 24/7.

That's according to the Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Oleksiy Kuleba, who wrote of this via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, fully combat-ready mobile air defense groups are on duty around the clock and in any weather across various regions, defending the sky from Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Further work on the formation and staffing of more such groups is underway.

Ukrainian experts identify Iranian producer of Shahed

The deputy head of the President's Office noted that Ukrainian entrepreneurs actively contribute to the effort to form mobile air defense groups.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Air Force spokesman, Yuriy Ihnat, mobile air defense groups, which are mainly tasked with intercepting kamikaze drones, have already proven effective.