Serbia-Bulgaria Interconnector - Important For Serbia, Says President Vučić

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIS, Serbia, December 10. The Serbia-Bulgaria
Gas Interconnector is important for us, President of Serbia
Aleksandar Vučić told journalists, Trend reports.
He spoke after the inauguration of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas
interconnector in Nis, Serbia.
"The interconnector enables Serbia to access 6-7 LNG terminals,
including from Alexandropolis terminal in Greece. This allows
Serbia to further strengthen future energy security in the future.
It will provide diversification and allow access to alternative
sources. This project is of great importance for regions of Serbia
such as Nis," he said.
A ceremony was held in Niš, Serbia to launch the Serbia-Bulgaria
Gas Interconnector, which will provide access to Azerbaijani
natural gas.
The project of building the gas interconnector Niš– Dimitrovgrad
– Bulgaria is financed partly through EU grants, in the amount of
49.6 million euros, as well as 25 million euros of a favourable
loan from the European Investment Bank that Serbia will pay for the
part of the gas pipeline passing through Serbia. The Republic of
Serbia has allocated 15 million euros and 7.5 million euros for
preparatory work and the design.
Gas supply is important for citizens and economy. Gas secures
partly the heating for homes as well as functioning of numerous
industries. Currently, gas is responsible for 13 percent of
Serbia's primary energy consumption and Serbia can receive it only
from two entry points – through the Balkan Stream pipeline and from
Hungary. The gas interconnector, connecting gas networks of Serbia
and Bulgaria, will boost the diversification of energy sources in
Serbia and the Western Balkan region, allowing Serbia more secure
and stable supply from different gas network systems, notably from
Azerbaijan and to the future LNG Alexandroupoli terminal in Greece
that can receive gas from all over the world.
