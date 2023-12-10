Serbia-Bulgaria Interconnector - Important For Serbia, Says President Vučić

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIS, Serbia, December 10. The Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector is important for us, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić told journalists, Trend reports.

He spoke after the inauguration of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.

"The interconnector enables Serbia to access 6-7 LNG terminals, including from Alexandropolis terminal in Greece. This allows Serbia to further strengthen future energy security in the future. It will provide diversification and allow access to alternative sources. This project is of great importance for regions of Serbia such as Nis," he said.

A ceremony was held in Niš, Serbia to launch the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, which will provide access to Azerbaijani natural gas.

The project of building the gas interconnector Niš– Dimitrovgrad – Bulgaria is financed partly through EU grants, in the amount of 49.6 million euros, as well as 25 million euros of a favourable loan from the European Investment Bank that Serbia will pay for the part of the gas pipeline passing through Serbia. The Republic of Serbia has allocated 15 million euros and 7.5 million euros for preparatory work and the design.

Gas supply is important for citizens and economy. Gas secures partly the heating for homes as well as functioning of numerous industries. Currently, gas is responsible for 13 percent of Serbia's primary energy consumption and Serbia can receive it only from two entry points – through the Balkan Stream pipeline and from Hungary. The gas interconnector, connecting gas networks of Serbia and Bulgaria, will boost the diversification of energy sources in Serbia and the Western Balkan region, allowing Serbia more secure and stable supply from different gas network systems, notably from Azerbaijan and to the future LNG Alexandroupoli terminal in Greece that can receive gas from all over the world.