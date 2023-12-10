Meta Introduces end-to-end encryption for conversations, calls on Messenger, Facebook

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms has announced the implementation of end-to-end encryption for all personal conversations and calls on Messenger and Facebook. The social media giant highlighted that this encryption feature is now available to users, though it may take some time for all Messenger accounts to undergo the update and have end-to-end encryption as the default setting.



Previously, Messenger users had the option to manually enable end-to-end encryption, limiting message visibility to only the sender and recipient. With this recent change, end-to-end encryption will be automatically applied to messages. Meta, whose WhatsApp platform already incorporates message encryption, emphasized that this feature aims to enhance user protection against hacking and fraudulent activities.



It's worth noting that in 2019, officials from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia raised concerns about Facebook's announcement of a hub for encrypted messages. They urged Facebook to halt the implementation, citing law enforcement concerns. In response to questions about addressing such concerns, a Meta spokesman emphasized that encryption plays a crucial role in keeping people safe from hackers, scammers, and criminals.



The introduction of end-to-end encryption to Messenger and Facebook aligns with broader industry trends prioritizing user privacy and security. As digital communication continues to evolve, platforms are increasingly incorporating encryption measures to safeguard user data and foster a secure online environment.

