Politicians: US Veto On Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Sparks Global Concern

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- The recent use of veto power by the United States at a United Nations Security Council session has sparked intense debate and criticism. The move, made during deliberations regarding the situation in Gaza, positioned the US against a proposed resolution for a ceasefire, raising concerns over its alignment with the aggressor rather than advocating for justice and fairness.The decision to veto the resolution, aiming to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, drew sharp rebuke from politicians and analysts speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra). They highlighted the devastating toll of the war, with casualties reaching 18,000 Palestinians, including 7,000 children, and leaving tens of thousands injured and hundreds missing under the rubble.Critics condemned the US veto, labeling it not only as an endorsement of Israel's military actions but also tarnishing America's image globally. They expressed dismay over what they viewed as a double standard in America's approach, contradicting international laws and charters it purports to uphold.Mohammed Al-Momani, a former minister, expressed that every instance of the US exercising its veto power diminishes its standing in the Arab world. He highlighted the urgency for the US to comprehend the humanitarian and political costs of the ongoing war, urging the US not to grant Israel an unchecked license for continued warfare.Echoing similar sentiments, former minister Samih Maaytah underscored the repercussions of the US veto aligning with Israel's military stance. He criticized America's selective engagement, stating that the veto hinders global efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.Mazen Al-Hamoud, a previous Jordanian Ambassador to Britain, highlighted a strategic approach termed the "bear hug" policy, employed by the United States in its relationship with Israel amid the ongoing war. This policy is geared towards maintaining open communication channels with Israel, understanding that adopting a critical or even a neutral stance could result in Israel altering these channels significantly, thereby limiting America's influence on Israel's strategies.He emphasized that the United States needs to grasp that this strategy has historically failed to yield positive outcomes with Israel and continues to falter today. This approach contributes to the devastating impact on the Palestinian population, evident in Israel's continual establishment of new settlements, its discriminatory policies towards Palestinians, ongoing violence, occupation of Palestinian lands, and the lack of commitment to previously signed peace agreements.He suggested that the recent American strategy regarding Israel, evident in the Security Council where the US stood alone in vetoing the UN resolution urging Israel to stop the ceasefire, effectively grants further authorization to perpetuate the loss of innocent lives in Gaza until the month's end. This marks the concluding timeframe set by America for Israel to fulfill its stated military goals and bring an end to military activities.He clarified that it's crucial for the United States to comprehend that the primary casualties of its backing for Israel are the innocent individuals facing violence in Gaza. This stands in stark contrast to the humanitarian values that the US has historically championed and showcased globally.Moreover, he confirmed that America's adoption of a contradictory approach imposes a considerable cost on its reputation in the global arena while striving to establish a global structure aligned with its ideals. To truly align with the principles it upholds, America must urgently halt this unparalleled and atrocious assault on innocent civilians, a stark violation of humanitarian principles and international laws, by implementing an immediate ceasefire.Saif Al-Janedi, an expert in legal matters and human rights, highlighted that the latest resolution in the Security Council concerning Gaza signifies a consensus on humanitarian principles. This resolution aligns with the UN Charter's goals, aiming to urgently secure a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all captives, and facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza.He highlighted the significance of the United Nations Secretary-General invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter, which allows for the notification of the Security Council about issues potentially jeopardizing global peace and security. This action raises concerns over the potential threat to peace and security in the Middle East and globally. It comes in response to the Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip and broader Palestinian territories, preceding the Security Council resolution blocked by the American veto.He emphasized that following the unsuccessful attempts to pass a resolution in the Security Council to halt the dire humanitarian crisis, the Arab world needs to engage with its citizens. This engagement aims to urge their respective governments to avoid obstructing any resolution intended to prevent further loss of innocent lives, including children, women, and the elderly.He verified that Israel, acting as the occupying power, utilizes various deceptive strategies and blatantly disregards any warnings towards individuals or entities diverging from its directives and objectives.