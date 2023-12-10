Bundeswehr's Inspector General Suggests Germany May Have To Wage Defensive War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Carsten Breuer, says Germany may have to enter a defensive war, so it is necessary to correct the shortcomings in the preparation of the German armed forces for the defense of a NATO ally.

This is reported by Aussiedlerbote , Ukrinform saw.

"We must get used to the idea that one day we may have to fight a defensive war and no longer have a choice whether we want to participate in some distant mission," he said.

Breuer complains that the Bundeswehr is underequipped to defend NATO and Germany. He is also worried about the fact that Russia is now rearming, and how Russian President Putin is positioning himself.

"This should concern us all. We should know how we can counter this constant threat," Breuer said, adding that there is no going back to 2022.

When asked whether Germany can defend itself against Russia, Breuer replied: "Yes, period. We have no alternative. We can defend ourselves and we will defend ourselves."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged delays in arms supplies to Ukraine, but assured that the capacity for their production will be increased as soon as possible.

Photo: DPA