Fog Alert For Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, And Meghalaya. Check IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India Meteorological Department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11 per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning is likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11.A fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11 IMD statement mentioned that hailstorms were also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12, the weather department has informed that the cyclonic circulation of Michaung that ravaged the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand.\"The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells,\" AE Kujur, a meteorologist from India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ranchi said.

IMD predicts rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next 2-3 days IMD Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area till 15 December fog likely in BiharIn Bihar, dense fog will engulf most of the state in the next two days, according to the IMD, which issued a yellow alert on Friday to IMD, fog is categorised as 'very dense' when visibility is between 0 and 50 metre, 'dense' when it is between 51 and 200 metre, 'moderate' when it is between 201 and 500 metre, and 'shallow' from 501 and 1,000.

