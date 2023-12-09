CP Racing Leads 12H Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The Hankook 12H Kuwait, the second and final 24H Series Middle East Trophy powered by Hankook, came to a close at Kuwait Motor Town on Saturday with CP Racing claiming the title of GT3 category.

Manamauri Energy came second, followed by KKramer Racing.

The 992 GT3 race saw Red Camel leading, followed by RABDAN by Fulgenzi and KKramer Racing in the second and third places respectively.

The GTX category saw Toro Verde taking victory, followed by Razoon - More Than Racing, and Vortex V8 in the second and third places respectively. (end)

